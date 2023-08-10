Zendaya Visits L.A. Mural Dedicated to Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud After His Death

Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, late last month

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 10, 2023
Zendaya Visits Angus Cloud Mural in Los Angeles
Photo:

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Zendaya Instagram

Zendaya is continuing to remember her late Euphoria costar Angus Cloud.

The actress, 26, visited a Los Angeles mural dedicated to Cloud, who died on July 31 at age 25, which she documented with a post on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

In the photo, the mural — which features a black and white image of Cloud and messages from fans — can be seen front and center, as overhead power lines with shoes tied to them are seen above.

On the Emmy-winning drama series, Cloud played kind-hearted local drug dealer Fezco, a.k.a. “Fez," while Zendaya portrayed main character Rue.

Zendaya Visits Angus Cloud Mural in Los Angeles
Zendaya Visits Angus Cloud Mural in Los Angeles.

Zendaya Instagram

Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, late last month, after he was found unresponsive and confirmed dead, his family previously told PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement shared on Aug. 1. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the family concluded.

Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage 

Cloud’s family revealed that the actor “intensely struggled” with the death of his father Conor Hickey after the family traveled to Ireland one week prior to bury him. 

A cause of death for Cloud was not given, though Cloud’s mother wrote on Facebook over the weekend that her son "did not intend to end his life."

She also wrote, “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya previously posted a tribute to her costar and friend on social media after his death was announced.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the actress captioned a black and white image of Cloud. 

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” she added. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

