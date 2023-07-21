Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Low-Key Date Night in London

The couple dined out at West End restaurant Novikov Mayfair on Thursday night

By Jenny Haward
Published on July 21, 2023 07:51AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Enjoy a date night at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London
Zendaya and Tom Holland have a date night at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are keeping it low-key! 

On Thursday, the couple had a date night at Novikov Mayfair in London but kept their looks casual, with Holland, 27, teaming a white T-shirt with dark pants and jacket, and Zendaya, 26, wearing a matching light tan cardigan and pants.

The date night in the upmarket London neighborhood comes shortly after Holland opened up about his romance with Zendaya earlier this month, describing it as "the thing I keep most sacred" on the July 10 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast.

Tom Holland at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London.
Tom Holland at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London.

"I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," the Spider-Man actor said of his relationship, shortly after he described his desire to "focus on what makes me happy" outside of his work in Hollywood.

After meeting in 2017, the pair emphasized that they were merely good friends for years. The pair were later spotted kissing in a car in 2021 and shortly thereafter made their relationship Instagram official.

Zendaya leaves Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London.
Zendaya leaves Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Earlier this month Holland said he feels "lucky” to have Zendaya in his life. In a July 3 episode of the Wondery podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Spider-Man actor explained why he and Zendaya work so well together. The secret behind their special relationship? Understanding one another.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

