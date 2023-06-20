Zendaya Is a Tennis Star Mixed in a Love Triangle in Thrilling First Trailer for 'Challengers'

Zendaya is serving up a thrilling new character.

On Tuesday, MGM released the first trailer for Challengers, showcasing the actress with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor as a trio of young tennis players who cross paths romantically as teens and reconnect years later for a match between the two men.

In the sports comedy-drama, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, first introduced in the trailer as a highly-regarded prospect who catches the attention of Patrick (O'Connor) and Art (Faist).

In the trailer — which is set to Rihanna's song "S&M" — the three get romantic, then Tashi suffers a serious leg injury while on the court that affects her career. Years later, Tashi is married to Art and works as his coach.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An official synopsis describes Tashi as "a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court."

"Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick — his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend," the synopsis reads.

"As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself: What will it cost to win?"



Director Luca Guadagnino — who previously worked with Zendaya's Dune costar Timotheé Chalamet on Call Me By Your Name and last year's Bones and All — told Variety in October that Zendaya, as well as O'Connor and Faist (West Side Story) trained for three months to portray pro tennis athletes in the film.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

"She's wonderful," Guadagnino, 51, said of Zendaya's performance at the time. "I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her double. She's so good."

The filmmaker described his upcoming movie as a "sexy comedy" at the time, per Variety.

Guadagnino directed the movie from a script written by Justin Kuritzkes. Zendaya is listed as a producer on the film as well, and two-time Academy Award winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross created the film's music.

Challengers is in theaters Sept. 15.