Zendaya Teases Sexual Tension in Tennis Movie 'Challengers': 'There’s So Much in Just Glances'

The actress has opened up about the sexual tone of her 2024 sports comedy-drama 'Challengers.'

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 4, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Challengers
Photo:

MGM

A score of zero is known as "love" but who knew the game of tennis could be so passionate?

Following the June trailer release for 2024 movie Challengers, the film's star Zendaya has opened up about the sexual tone of the sports comedy-drama, with the action on set directed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

“What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” Zendaya, 26, told Empire in an interview published on Aug. 1. “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes."

MGM's R-rated Challengers tells the tale of Tashi, played by Zendaya, a former tennis ace turned coach who pushes her husband Art, a formerly mediocre athlete played by Mike Faist, to become a Grand Slam champion.

Following Art's losing streak, Tashi spurs him on to compete for courtside supremacy in a match against his former best friend — and Tashi's former boyfriend — Patrick, played by Josh O'Connor.

“The tennis is the sex,” 33-year-old British actor O’Connor told Empire. “Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.” 

Those steamy moments were fully evident in the June trailer release, which is set to Rihanna's song "S&M." In one scene, the three competitors enjoy a raunchy throuple entanglement on a hotel bed.

Challengers

MGM

“He had no knowledge of tennis going into this,” Faist, 31, said to Empire of Guadagnino’s approach to filmmaking. “And I think he had only a vague interest in certain tennis specificities. He was more interested in the bodies and sweat.”

Challengers will be released April 26, 2024, shifting from its original Sept. 15, 2023 release due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes causing a Hollywood standstill.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'
Will Smith Recalls Steven Spielberg âSent a Helicopterâ to Pitch Original âMen in Blackâ Movie
Will Smith Recalls When Steven Spielberg ‘Sent a Helicopter’ to Pitch Original ‘Men in Black’ Movie
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical
Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)
The Notebook, Ryan Gosling, Rachel Mcadams
'The Notebook' Musical with Songs by Ingrid Michaelson Gets Broadway Debut Date
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
MARC MARON ON BARBIE
Marc Maron Slams the 'Certain Men' Who 'Took Offense' to 'Barbie' Movie: 'So Embarrassing for Them'
A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie Slotherhouse
A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie 'Slotherhouse'
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot Says She's Still Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Three Years After Sequel
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario - A24 film
Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo from New Movie 'Dream Scenario'
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report