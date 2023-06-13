Zendaya Seemingly Shuts Down Rumor That She Was Denied Restaurant Entry Over Dress Code Violation

Zendaya is not here for the rumor that she and her assistant were turned away from a restaurant in Rome because of how they were dressed.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published a report that the Dune star “suffered an embarrassing moment” after she was denied entry into Terrazza Borromini, an upscale eatery serving elevated local fare. The outlet reported that Zendaya appeared “unimpressed” after talking with the restaurant’s staff.

Zendaya was dressed in a black strapless crop top and loose cargo pants fitted with a brown belt, plus black loafers.

Following the report, The Euphoria showrunner posted a cartoon meme where a figure asks, “Source?” with another character responding, “I made it up.”

Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling, took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight outright.

“Well this is a bald head lie,” he captioned a screenshot of the report. “We never got denied anywhere. We walked into the building realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs… the same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about 😩😂 We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone. We talked amongst ourselves in the downstairs lobby."

“This whole story is a lie,” he reiterated.

Zendaya has been known to make a statement with her sartorial choices — but breaking a dress code doesn't seem to be on her fashion to-do list. She did, however, have to pull a switcheroo with her look for the Bulgari Hotel Roma event in Rome a few days ago when her planned dress was "lost in transit."

She lit up the carpet at the glam event in a relaxed-fit black Valentino suit covered in iridescent glitter. She, alongside image architect Law Roach, completed the sparkling set with a fishnet top accented with reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.

The Emmy-winning actress looked so put together on the carpet that it’d be easy to assume that her glam was smooth-sailing – but that wasn’t the case.

Before the event, Zendaya revealed on her Instagram Story that she almost didn’t have a look for the elite party at all.

“Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she captioned a photo that only showed a portion of her outfit as well as a glimpse of her curled bob.

“When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw,” she added, commending the Italian House, for which she became the face of in 2020, for coming to the rescue.

