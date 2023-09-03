Zendaya Pairs Teeny Tiny Sparkling Bra with Chic Print Look — See the Photo!

Zendaya is ringing in another year around the sun in style.

The two-time Emmy winner, who turned 27 on Friday, shared new photos on Instagram Saturday showing her modeling a teeny tiny silver jeweled bra with chic voluminous pink and purple print sleeves, along with a matching skirt from Collina Strada’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

As a Virgo, she captioned the first photo with an emoji for her zodiac sign.

Zendaya’s beau, Tom Holland, was the first to comment on the photo, which he made sure everyone else was aware of when he wrote “First.”



Several others wished Zendaya a happy birthday, including H.E.R., who wrote alongside several red heart emojis, "Happy birthday to a special soul!!!!!!!” Gabrielle Union commented, “Happy Birthday, beauty.”

The Euphoria star’s castmates hyped her up in the second post, with Hunter Schafer (who plays the love interest of Zendaya’s character) writing “YES,” while Alexa Demie commented “always.”

Zendaya marked her 27th birthday on Instagram Friday with an adorable throwback snap in which she crouched down in front of what appeared to be a plate of cookies, with chocolate smeared on her lips and her right hand as she flashed a huge grin.

“Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is. Thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27,” she wrote in the caption, adding two pink heart emojis.

The actress and singer’s boyfriend also paid tribute to Zendaya’s 27th birthday on his Instagram Story.

In one photo Holland posted, Zendaya is dressed in full snorkeling gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. "My birthday girl," he wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 27, also shared a pic of his Marvel costar walking two dogs through a park as her hair blows through the wind. For this snap, he added three heart-eye emojis.

Zendaya and Tom Holland. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Zendaya recently opened up to Elle in an interview for the magazine's September 2023 issue about the public interest in her relationship with Holland.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," the actress added. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

She continued, "You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

