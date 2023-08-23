Zendaya Models Bouffant New Hairdo in Rare Selfie: 'Needed a Little Refresh'

The 'Euphoria' actress, 26, rocked her updated hairstyle in a new post

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 23, 2023 06:28AM EDT
Zendaya posted a new hairdo on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Photo:

Zendaya Instagram

Zendaya is feeling her new look!

The Euphoria star, 26, showed off a chic new hairdo as she posted a rare mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Needed a little refresh,” Zendaya wrote in her caption as she tagged celebrity hairstylist Sarah Shears. In the photo, the actress’ voluminous shoulder-length bob was styled with a side parting and a sweeping fringe covering half of her face, with flicked-out ends.

Zenday modeled her new bouffant hairdo in a rare selfie on Tuesday.

Zendaya wore a cropped white T-shirt with low-rise jeans, and accessorized her casual look with a brown belt, brown suede bag, a gold watch and a circle pendant necklace.

The HBO star debuted her bob hairstyle in December 2022 at an HBO Max FYC event, later giving fans another look at her new 'do on Instagram.

In a short Reel posted on December 21, Zendaya — who wore a white T-shirt and black vest in the video — tucked her chic new bob behind her ears as she posed.

Her Euphoria costar Storm Reid shared her love in the comments section, writing "Ridiculous 😍" while Kelly Rowland commented, "Giving me 90's grunge!,"

Zendaya’s latest iteration of her stylish bob comes after she and Anne Hathaway proved they value comfort — even when on a luxury jewelry shoot — back in July.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Zendaya debuted her bob at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in February. Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Bennett Raglin/Getty for BET

The actresses — who are both Bulgari ambassadors — featured in a shoot for the jewelry brand's 2023 Magnificence Never Ends campaign, and were seen wearing some unexpected footwear while on set.

On July 15, an Instagram Reel shared showed that the stylish duo had both opted for comfortable footwear during the glam campaign shoot, though their choice of shoes was kept off camera! Hathaway, 40, stood on a wooden platform wearing a pair of white slippers while her campaign co-star sported tall black boots with low heels.

