Zendaya is celebrating Tom Holland on his 27th birthday!

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the actress, 26, shared a series of images of her Spider-Man costar and off-screen boyfriend, adorning them with a series of loving emoji.

Holland had a smile from ear to ear in one pic, snapped as he posed on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea. Another pic showed Holland making a heart symbol with his hands as he swam in water.

The Emmy winning Euphoria star reciprocated the love by pairing the images with a red heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji, respectively.



Over on his social media account, the birthday boy raved about his special day by sharing a photo of himself dressed in blue boardshorts and a helmet.

He took time to thank his friends and followers "for all the wonderful birthday messages" in the post's caption and quipped that the photo was "possibly the sexiest picture" ever taken of him before ending the caption with the hashtag "#sexyiestmanalive."



Zendaya jumped into the comment section to leave " 😍."



A source previously told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.



"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

Holland spoke about their longing to keep their relationship private during an interview with GQ in November 2021.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," he shared. "I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."



Zendaya echoed Holland, telling the outlet in the same interview: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Tom Holland and Zendaya. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair made headlines late last month after it was confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man film with the couple is still in the works. However, development on the project has been paused due to the ongoing writer's strike, producer Amy Pascal confirmed during a conversation with Variety

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” Pascal told the outlet. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

