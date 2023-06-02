Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday

The couple have been dating since they met filming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016

By People Staff
Published on June 2, 2023 07:28 AM
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Photo:

getty; zendaya/instagram

Zendaya is celebrating Tom Holland on his 27th birthday!

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the actress, 26, shared a series of images of her Spider-Man costar and off-screen boyfriend, adorning them with a series of loving emoji.

Holland had a smile from ear to ear in one pic, snapped as he posed on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea. Another pic showed Holland making a heart symbol with his hands as he swam in water.

The Emmy winning Euphoria star reciprocated the love by pairing the images with a red heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji, respectively.

Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en

Over on his social media account, the birthday boy raved about his special day by sharing a photo of himself dressed in blue boardshorts and a helmet.

He took time to thank his friends and followers "for all the wonderful birthday messages" in the post's caption and quipped that the photo was "possibly the sexiest picture" ever taken of him before ending the caption with the hashtag "#sexyiestmanalive."

Zendaya jumped into the comment section to leave " 😍."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

Holland spoke about their longing to keep their relationship private during an interview with GQ in November 2021.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," he shared. "I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Zendaya echoed Holland, telling the outlet in the same interview: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair made headlines late last month after it was confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man film with the couple is still in the works. However, development on the project has been paused due to the ongoing writer's strike, producer Amy Pascal confirmed during a conversation with Variety

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” Pascal told the outlet. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp (R) and his attorney Camille Vasquez (L) during a break in the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Talks Verdict 1 Year Later, Attorneys Still Text Actor 'Often' (Exclusive)
Matthew Broderick and John Hughes
Matthew Broderick Says 'Ferris Bueller' Director Would Get 'Angry' at Him: 'I Do Drive People Crazy'
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Jennifer Connelly Instagram post about daughter
Jennifer Connelly Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Agnes as She Turns 12: 'We Love You, Sweet Girl!'
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)
Super Mario Bros. Movie; Frozen
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Leaps Past 'Frozen' to Become Second-Biggest Animated Movie at Box Office
Tom-Hanks.jpg
Tom Hanks Says He Has Acted in 'Some Movies That I Hate': 'Let's Admit This'
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend? All About Noor Alfallah
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)