Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos

The couple were dressed casually for the Friday outing, which they embarked upon alongside their dog

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Photo:

Splash

Tom Holland and Zendaya are ringing in the weekend in a sweet way.

The couple were spotted on a stroll with their dog in a London park on Friday, both dressed casually as, at one point, the Euphoria actress, 26, was snapped feeding her beau a spoon of ice cream.

Holland, 27, held on to their pup's leash as they walked. The Crowded Room actor rocked a pink graphic T-shirt, light-wash blue jeans, a blue backwards baseball cap and white Nike sneakers.

Zendaya also sported while sneakers, dressed comfortable in an otherwise all-black ensemble including leggings and a black fitted hoodie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zendaya andTom Holland walk dog

Splash

The couple's park outing came after they took in in a production of the Brokeback Mountain play, starring Lucas Hedges and Zendaya's Challengers costar Mike Faist, two nights earlier.

Zendaya was spotted leaving the Soho Place hand-in-hand with boyfriend Holland around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday before the two got into a car, as seen in video footage shared on Twitter.

Both actors were dressed to impress, with the Uncharted actor in all black and the Dune: Part Two actress in a chic long-sleeved plaid shirt and tan trousers.

Also in attendance for the performance at the Soho Place theater that night was Joe Alwyn, who costarred alongside Hedges, 26, in 2018's Boy Erased.

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Cindy Ord/Getty

While Holland and Zendaya are notoriously private about their relationship, the two appear to be going strong, with Holland even giving rare comments about his girlfriend in multiple recent interviews ahead of the premiere of his series The Crowded Room.

Joking in a recent chat with BuzzFeed that he's currently "locked up," the actor addressed having "no need for rizz" since he's currently "happy and in love."

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz," he also said, addressing the "secret to" his supposed rizz. "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland quipped.

When asked about his childhood celebrity crush later in the interview, he answered without hesitation, "Zendaya. Easily."

Related Articles
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)
Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021
Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
See Carrie Fisher in Whimsical Trailer for Fantasy 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film, with Rita Ora
See Carrie Fisher as a Good Witch in Whimsical Trailer for 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Pete Davidson 'Still Going Strong' with Chase Sui Wonders: He 'Really Cares for Her' (Exclusive Source)
Elle Evans and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Kate Hudson Paints the Town Red on Girls' Night Out with Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB Embargo until June 16th, 2023, 6.28PM ESTJennifer Garner shares a sweet goodbye kiss with boyfriend John Miller. The couple who have been dating since 2018 are RARELY seen together were spotted laughing before sharing a long embrace and then said goodbye on Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Garner Shares a Hug with Boyfriend John Miller in Sweet Photo
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Well'
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri: 'The Comic Books Reveal a Lot' (Exclusive)
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
Samuel L. Jackson attends Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" launch event at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Samuel L. Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Figure Out' Why Marvel Hasn't Put Him in a 'Black Panther' Movie
ienna Miller attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Sienna Miller Recalls 'Violently' Interrogating Five People in Her Life Over 'Selling Stories' to Press
Tobey Maguire; Tom Holland; Andrew Garfield
Tom Holland Has a 'Great' Group Chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Called 'The Spider-Boys'
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023.
Harrison Ford Hugs Ke Huy Quan at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Premiere