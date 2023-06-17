Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos

Tom Holland and Zendaya are ringing in the weekend in a sweet way.

The couple were spotted on a stroll with their dog in a London park on Friday, both dressed casually as, at one point, the Euphoria actress, 26, was snapped feeding her beau a spoon of ice cream.

Holland, 27, held on to their pup's leash as they walked. The Crowded Room actor rocked a pink graphic T-shirt, light-wash blue jeans, a blue backwards baseball cap and white Nike sneakers.

Zendaya also sported while sneakers, dressed comfortable in an otherwise all-black ensemble including leggings and a black fitted hoodie.



Splash

The couple's park outing came after they took in in a production of the Brokeback Mountain play, starring Lucas Hedges and Zendaya's Challengers costar Mike Faist, two nights earlier.

Zendaya was spotted leaving the Soho Place hand-in-hand with boyfriend Holland around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday before the two got into a car, as seen in video footage shared on Twitter.

Both actors were dressed to impress, with the Uncharted actor in all black and the Dune: Part Two actress in a chic long-sleeved plaid shirt and tan trousers.

Also in attendance for the performance at the Soho Place theater that night was Joe Alwyn, who costarred alongside Hedges, 26, in 2018's Boy Erased.



Tom Holland and Zendaya. Cindy Ord/Getty

While Holland and Zendaya are notoriously private about their relationship, the two appear to be going strong, with Holland even giving rare comments about his girlfriend in multiple recent interviews ahead of the premiere of his series The Crowded Room.

Joking in a recent chat with BuzzFeed that he's currently "locked up," the actor addressed having "no need for rizz" since he's currently "happy and in love."

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz," he also said, addressing the "secret to" his supposed rizz. "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland quipped.

When asked about his childhood celebrity crush later in the interview, he answered without hesitation, "Zendaya. Easily."