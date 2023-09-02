Zendaya Celebrates Her 27th Birthday with Adorable Throwback Pic — See the Photo!

"Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is,” the actress and singer wrote in the caption of her birthday post

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine.
Published on September 2, 2023
Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo
Zendaya Celebrates 27th birthday with a cute throwback photo on Instagram. Photo:

Zendaya/Instagram, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

Zendaya is celebrating turning 27 with a look back in time!

The actress and singer celebrated her birthday on Friday with a sweet photograph posted on Instagram of her younger self.

In the throwback snap, Zendaya crouched down in front of what appeared to be a plate of cookies, with chocolate adorably smeared on her lips and right hand as she sported a huge grin.

“Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is,” the star began her post, before going on to thank fans for all their well-wishes and "constant support." 

“Thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here’s to 27,” Zendaya concluded the post, adding two pink heart emojis.

Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo
Zendaya posts a sweet throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Zendaya/Instagram

Celebrity friends were quick to celebrate the Dune actress in the comments section of her post.

"Happy birthday gorgeous @zendaya !!" fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote, while Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer added a sweet series of emoji: "💘💘💘."

Models Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey also shared some love for the actress, with Harlow, 29, posting a simple "Happy birthday" followed by a red balloon emoj, as Harvey, 26, wrote, "Happy birthday babe!!!! ✨."

Zendaya's own birthday post came after her boyfriend, Tom Holland, posted a pair of sweet photos on his Instagram Story honoring the actress.

Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo
Zendaya and Tom Holland at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty 

In the first snap that Holland, 27, posted on Friday, Zendaya gave a thumbs-up to the camera while dressed in snorkeling gear. "My birthday girl," the actor wrote over the photo, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The actor then added three heart eye emojis to the second photo he posted on his Story, which showed the actress as she took a stroll through a park with her two dogs.

Zendaya recently opened up to Elle in an interview for the magazine's September 2023 issue about the public interest in her relationship with Holland.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love."

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," the actress added. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

She continued, "You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

