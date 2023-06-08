Zendaya Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction After Her Dress for Bulgari Event Was 'Lost in Transit'

She revealed on Instagram that she had 'an hour' to find a new look for the Italian event

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 06:01 PM
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 08: Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Zendaya will always deliver a standout red carpet look — even under pressure.

On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 26, made an appearance at a Bulgari Hotel Roma opening in Rome, where she lit up the carpet in a relaxed-fitted black Valentino suit covered in iridescent glitter. She, alongside image architect Law Roach, completed the sparkling set with a fishnet top accented with reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.

The Emmy-winning actress looked so put together on the carpet that it’d be easy to assume that her glam was smooth-sailing – but that wasn’t the case. 

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 08: Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari)

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Before the event, Zendaya revealed on her Instagram Story that she almost didn’t have a look for the elite party at all. 

“Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she captioned a photo that only showed a portion of her outfit as well as a glimpse of her curled bob. 

“When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw,” she added, commending the Italian House, for which she became the face of in 2020, for coming to the rescue. 

zendaya bulgari event outfit instagram

zendaya/instagram

Zendaya has been racking up partnerships with high-fashion brands including luxury jeweler Bulgari, which tapped the Marvel actress, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and K-Pop star Lisa Manobal, as an ambassador of the brand. 

Valentino and Zendaya are not strangers, as the two have worked together on campaigns and multiple red carpet looks. 

Earlier this year, she arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Old Hollywood-like romantic pink gown covered in rose appliqués that took Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his team on a journey to make. 

After the awards show, Piccioli shared all the details that went into creating the design, which he dubbed as the Rose Roses dress

“1230 Hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one, 42 people involved in the making, 1 catch up in Rome with Z and Law and a final stunning red carpet,” he wrote under a video of Zendaya posing in the finalized masterpiece. 

Roach — who has been a longtime collaborator of the actress-singer's — topped off the satiny look with an impressive Bulgari gemstone necklace. 

In April, fans speculated there may have been a riff between him and Zendaya following the news of his retirement from celebrity styling in March

However, he easily defended Zendaya, later ending rumors surrounding their close bond. "So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" he began in a series of pointed tweets. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

She was also quick to stand by his decision in private, with Roach sharing on Emily Ratajkowski’s HighLow with Emrata podcast, "She, of course, she supported me.”

He also shared that he and Zendaya had a conversation about his career and his personal life dealings. “So we had that talk. And she was like, 'whatever you need, whatever you need.' But the internet is cruel. It's really cruel."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks
Keke Palmer Barbiecore oufit
Keke Palmer Steps Into a ‘New Era’ Wearing Plunging Barbiecore Mini Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian Cries as She Accuses Sister Kim of 'Copying My Wedding' with Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show
TEYANA TAYLOR UNVEILS OFFICIAL COMMERCIAL
Teyana Taylor Wears Jordan-Inspired Ballgown in Fairytale Commercial for New Sneaker Release
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated Spider-Man Character While Doing Press for Film
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Character While Promoting New Movie
eva mendes face shaving
Eva Mendes Says She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s a ‘Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back If I Get Chills’
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease
Angelina Jolie and designer Gabriela Hearst
Angelina Jolie's Fashion Collective Teams Up with Chloé and Gabriela Hearst for Capsule Collection
Carly Pearce Is Selling Handpicked Items from Her Closet for Charity
Carly Pearce Is Selling Red Carpet Dresses and Tour Outfits from Her Closet for Charity (Exclusive)
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023
Beyoncé Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Renaissance Show in London — Watch!
Billie Eilish Sports Tooth Gems, Lace Tights in Quirky Fashion Instagrams
Billie Eilish Sports Tooth Gems and Lace Tights After Calling Out People Who Criticized Her Fashion Choices
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
'Dune' Costars Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet Dance It Up at a Birthday Party in Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Bag, Including Coachella Wristband, Jean Paul Gautier Rings and Tampons
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home
Miranda Kerr x Louis Vuitton Campaign
Miranda Kerr Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Fragrance Campaign: Why It 'Brings Back Memories' (Exclusive)