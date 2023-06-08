Zendaya will always deliver a standout red carpet look — even under pressure.

On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 26, made an appearance at a Bulgari Hotel Roma opening in Rome, where she lit up the carpet in a relaxed-fitted black Valentino suit covered in iridescent glitter. She, alongside image architect Law Roach, completed the sparkling set with a fishnet top accented with reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.

The Emmy-winning actress looked so put together on the carpet that it’d be easy to assume that her glam was smooth-sailing – but that wasn’t the case.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Before the event, Zendaya revealed on her Instagram Story that she almost didn’t have a look for the elite party at all.

“Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event,” she captioned a photo that only showed a portion of her outfit as well as a glimpse of her curled bob.

“When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw,” she added, commending the Italian House, for which she became the face of in 2020, for coming to the rescue.

zendaya/instagram

Zendaya has been racking up partnerships with high-fashion brands including luxury jeweler Bulgari, which tapped the Marvel actress, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and K-Pop star Lisa Manobal, as an ambassador of the brand.

Valentino and Zendaya are not strangers, as the two have worked together on campaigns and multiple red carpet looks.

Earlier this year, she arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Old Hollywood-like romantic pink gown covered in rose appliqués that took Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his team on a journey to make.

After the awards show, Piccioli shared all the details that went into creating the design, which he dubbed as the Rose Roses dress.

“1230 Hours of global work, 190 hand embroidered roses, 5 hours of sewing for each one, 42 people involved in the making, 1 catch up in Rome with Z and Law and a final stunning red carpet,” he wrote under a video of Zendaya posing in the finalized masterpiece.

Roach — who has been a longtime collaborator of the actress-singer's — topped off the satiny look with an impressive Bulgari gemstone necklace.

In April, fans speculated there may have been a riff between him and Zendaya following the news of his retirement from celebrity styling in March.

However, he easily defended Zendaya, later ending rumors surrounding their close bond. "So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" he began in a series of pointed tweets. "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

She was also quick to stand by his decision in private, with Roach sharing on Emily Ratajkowski’s HighLow with Emrata podcast, "She, of course, she supported me.”

He also shared that he and Zendaya had a conversation about his career and his personal life dealings. “So we had that talk. And she was like, 'whatever you need, whatever you need.' But the internet is cruel. It's really cruel."

