Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Dance in Unexpected Footwear During Bulgari Photo Shoot: Watch

The actresses opted for comfortable shoes during a Bulgari campaign shoot

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 06:55AM EDT
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Seen Behind the Scenes of Their Bulgari Shoot Dancing in Unexpected Footwear
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Photo:

Erin Walsh/Instagram

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway aren’t letting style get in the way of their comfort.

The actresses — and Bulgari ambassadors — were seen dancing together on a bridge during a shoot for the jewelry brand's 2023 Magnificence Never Ends campaign, wearing some unexpected footwear.

In an Instagram Reel shared on Friday, the pair opted for some comfortable shoes, which were conveniently out of shot, for the glam campaign shoot.

Zendaya, 26, wore tall black boots with low heels, while Hathaway, 40, donned a pair of white furry slippers as she stood on a wooden platform, adding some inches to her height.

“About time I shared some BTS from this special @bulgari shoot we shot back in February 💜🖤,” Hathaway’s stylist Erin Walsh, who posted the Reel, captioned the clip.

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Seen Behind the Scenes of Their Bulgari Shoot Dancing in Unexpected Footwear
The actresses wore comfy footwear for their recent Bulgari campaign shoot.

Erin Walsh/Instagram

In the video, which was set to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul," Zendaya was dressed in a black knit top with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Her hair was crafted into a curled bob.

Hathaway, meanwhile, wore a purple bustier top with wide straps and a square neckline, and had her hair worn loosely to the side.

The actresses struck poses as they danced in front of a sunset skyline, and each modeled a sparkly embellished Bulgari necklace. Zendaya sported a layered linked style with a large green jeweled pendant as Hathaway wore a choker with a purple stone in the center. 

"It’s the boots and slippers for me,” one follower said in reaction to the stars’ unexpected footwear. “I thought they'd be wearing heels but why go through that pain 😂,” a second fan wrote.

The fun behind-the-scenes video comes after Hathaway made an appearance at Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy, in May, when the brand unveiled its Mediterranean High Jewelry collection.

For the event, Hathaway wore in a gold Atelier Versace design from Donatella Versace.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event
Hathaway and Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are Bulgari ambassadors. Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The gown started at the top of her head with a framing gold hood, which faded to silver at the bottom. Her plunging neckline revealed a gorgeous diamond necklace with large pink gemstones.

While at the event, Hathaway mingled with fellow brand ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dazzled in their own Bulgari jewels.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back
Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Katy Perry Wears Double Denim on Date Night with Orlando Bloom in London
Hilary Duff Taylor Swift denim skort
Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer
Emily Blunt wearing Barbie pink shoes for Oppenheimer London Press
Emily Blunt May Star in ‘Oppenheimer,’ but She Wore Her ‘Barbie’ Pink Heels for Press in London
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh Glows in Fiery Gown — and New Hair Color! — for London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Alexandra Daddario attends as TAG Heuer celebrates the Grand Opening of their new boutique on 5th Avenue
Alexandra Daddario Says It Took Her a 'Long Time to Get Comfortable' Embracing Her Style (Exclusive)
Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attend a photocall for "Oppenheimer" at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Helps Emily Blunt Avoid a Wardrobe Mishap After Her Blazer Pops Open at ‘Oppenheimer’ Photocall
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Plot Twist: Issa Rae Says She Actually Hates Barbie Pink: ‘I’ll Burn It All’
Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Nicola Coughlan Wears Custom Sustainable Dress Covered in Swarovski Crystals for London 'Barbie' Premiere
Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi Puts Her Own Twist on Sexy Style on 'Selling Sunset': 'I Do It in a Way That's Comfortable' (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Own Versace Collection in Slinky Crystal Mesh Gown at ‘Barbie’ Premiere
Heidi Klum Dances in Her Bikini While Showering Outside: 'Cold'
Heidi Klum Dances in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Cold!'
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Embodies 'Enchanted Evening' Barbie in Vivienne Westwood for London Premiere
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Match
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Wear Matching Pastel Suits for ‘Quarterback’ Premiere: ‘Wish It Was Planned’
Jenny McCarthy attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV
Jenny McCarthy Posts a Cheeky BTS Photo of Her SKIMS Shoot: ‘One Brave Makeup Artist’