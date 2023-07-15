Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Dance in Unexpected Footwear During Bulgari Photo Shoot: Watch

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway aren’t letting style get in the way of their comfort.

The actresses — and Bulgari ambassadors — were seen dancing together on a bridge during a shoot for the jewelry brand's 2023 Magnificence Never Ends campaign, wearing some unexpected footwear.

In an Instagram Reel shared on Friday, the pair opted for some comfortable shoes, which were conveniently out of shot, for the glam campaign shoot.

Zendaya, 26, wore tall black boots with low heels, while Hathaway, 40, donned a pair of white furry slippers as she stood on a wooden platform, adding some inches to her height.

“About time I shared some BTS from this special @bulgari shoot we shot back in February 💜🖤,” Hathaway’s stylist Erin Walsh, who posted the Reel, captioned the clip.

The actresses wore comfy footwear for their recent Bulgari campaign shoot. Erin Walsh/Instagram

In the video, which was set to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul," Zendaya was dressed in a black knit top with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Her hair was crafted into a curled bob.

Hathaway, meanwhile, wore a purple bustier top with wide straps and a square neckline, and had her hair worn loosely to the side.

The actresses struck poses as they danced in front of a sunset skyline, and each modeled a sparkly embellished Bulgari necklace. Zendaya sported a layered linked style with a large green jeweled pendant as Hathaway wore a choker with a purple stone in the center.

"It’s the boots and slippers for me,” one follower said in reaction to the stars’ unexpected footwear. “I thought they'd be wearing heels but why go through that pain 😂,” a second fan wrote.

The fun behind-the-scenes video comes after Hathaway made an appearance at Bulgari's jewelry show in Venice, Italy, in May, when the brand unveiled its Mediterranean High Jewelry collection.

For the event, Hathaway wore in a gold Atelier Versace design from Donatella Versace.

Hathaway and Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are Bulgari ambassadors. Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

The gown started at the top of her head with a framing gold hood, which faded to silver at the bottom. Her plunging neckline revealed a gorgeous diamond necklace with large pink gemstones.

While at the event, Hathaway mingled with fellow brand ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dazzled in their own Bulgari jewels.