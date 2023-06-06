'Dune' Costars Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet Dance It Up at a Birthday Party in Los Angeles

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are kicking off the summer together!

Over the weekend, the Dune costars appeared together at a birthday party in Los Angeles' Pan Pacific Park for 26-year-old Zendaya's assistant Darnell Appling, as a number of photos and videos shared to social media showed.



In one video shared to Twitter by a Zendaya fan account, the actress can be seen dancing in tandem with a number of birthday party attendees to Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go." A second clip from the event shows Chalamet, 27, wearing an Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he danced and mingled with more guests while holding a red solo cup.



A third photo from the event shared on Twitter shows Chalamet wearing a T-shirt that reads "Darnell's Freaknik '23." Appling shared more videos to his Instagram Story that showed people wearing the same shirt.



Chalamet and Zendaya's appearance together comes as the pair await the November release of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to their 2021 science fiction epic.



The costars previously appeared together in April for CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where they joined filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to show off the trailer for the new film, which promises to meet Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani shortly after the end of the first movie.

Dancing together appears to be nothing new for Zendaya and Chalamet; back in February 2021, the Euphoria star recalled hosting dance parties with her costar while they filmed the first Dune movie as she spoke during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



"He's become one of my closest friends, and he is lovely and so talented," she said of Chalamet at the time. "I think my favorite part was when we would have these, like, dance parties in my room, where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we'd just start dancing."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Tim Blake Nelson join Chalamet and Zendaya in the sequel, in addition to returning costars Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

The sequel will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to an official synopsis for the film.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the synopsis adds of Paul's journey.



Dune: Part Two is in theaters Nov. 3.

