'Dune' Costars Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet Dance It Up at a Birthday Party in Los Angeles

Photos and videos shared to social media over the weekend show Zendaya and Timotheé Chalamet at a birthday party for the actress' assistant, Darnell Appling

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 11:09 AM
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are kicking off the summer together!

Over the weekend, the Dune costars appeared together at a birthday party in Los Angeles' Pan Pacific Park for 26-year-old Zendaya's assistant Darnell Appling, as a number of photos and videos shared to social media showed.

In one video shared to Twitter by a Zendaya fan account, the actress can be seen dancing in tandem with a number of birthday party attendees to Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go." A second clip from the event shows Chalamet, 27, wearing an Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he danced and mingled with more guests while holding a red solo cup.

A third photo from the event shared on Twitter shows Chalamet wearing a T-shirt that reads "Darnell's Freaknik '23." Appling shared more videos to his Instagram Story that showed people wearing the same shirt.

Chalamet and Zendaya's appearance together comes as the pair await the November release of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to their 2021 science fiction epic.

The costars previously appeared together in April for CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where they joined filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to show off the trailer for the new film, which promises to meet Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani shortly after the end of the first movie.

Dancing together appears to be nothing new for Zendaya and Chalamet; back in February 2021, the Euphoria star recalled hosting dance parties with her costar while they filmed the first Dune movie as she spoke during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's become one of my closest friends, and he is lovely and so talented," she said of Chalamet at the time. "I think my favorite part was when we would have these, like, dance parties in my room, where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we'd just start dancing."

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Florence PughAustin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Tim Blake Nelson join Chalamet and Zendaya in the sequel, in addition to returning costars Rebecca Ferguson, Dave BautistaJavier BardemJosh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

The sequel will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to an official synopsis for the film.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the synopsis adds of Paul's journey.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters Nov. 3.

Related Articles
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rock their post-workout look as they exit a gym in New york City.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands After Hitting Gym Together in New York City
Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Elliot Page Reveals He Suffered Transphobic Attack Last Year: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable Like I Used to'
Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Wild Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn
Jared Leto Spotted with Model Thet Thinn, aka Beauty, in Berlin After Praising Her 'Elegance'
Arnold Schwarzenegger walks onstage during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse
The Six Biggest Bombshells from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Revealing Netflix Docuseries
Bird Box Barcelona
'Bird Box Barcelona' Trailer Brings Tense Netflix Franchise to Europe: Watch
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Reveals He Took Out Mortgage to Fund 'Horizon' Movie Series: 'I Did It Without a Thought'
Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Reports of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity
Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Report of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity
Bruce Willis Enjoys Disneyland's Splash Mountain Ride with His Family amid Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis Enjoys Disneyland's Splash Mountain Ride with His Family: Watch
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Everything to Know About 'Spider-Man 4'
Steph Curry Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Ayesha: âLife with My Ish Latelyâ
Steph Curry Shares Loving Photos of Wife Ayesha: 'Life with My Ish Lately'
5 Children Hospitalized, Including a 4-Year-Old, After Being Hit by Van Outside Calif. Preschool
5 Kids Injured, Including 4-Year-Old with 'Significant Head Trauma', After Being Hit by Van on Field Trip
Tara Reid
Tara Reid Says She Was 'Punished' for Having 'Great Time' in Her Youth: 'I Never Did Anything Wrong'
Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman Turns 86 as Michael Douglas and More Share Birthday Tributes: 'Have a Great One'
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Matthew Broderick and John Hughes
Matthew Broderick Says 'Ferris Bueller' Director Would Get 'Angry' at Him: 'I Do Drive People Crazy'