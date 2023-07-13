Zayn Malik Reveals He Once Had a Pet Chicken Who 'Died in My Arms': 'It Made Me Really Sad'

Zayn Malik has half a dozen chickens, but he’s avoiding giving his feathered friends names after a heartbreaking loss.

In his first interview in six years, the former One Direction member opened up about his brood of pets on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. In addition to the six chickens, Malik, 30, said he has three cats, three dogs and three turtles at his home in Pennsylvania.

When host Alex Cooper asked if he's named them all, Malik replied, “No, I haven’t. Not this time. I got too attached last time and it made me really sad.”

Zayn Malik, seen in 2018, opened up about a range of topics in the rare interview. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Malik went on to explain that there was "something wrong" with one of his chickens, so he took her to a veterinarian for a scan.

“The vet laughed at me and said ‘People don’t bring chickens here,’” he recalled. “And then they still charged me for an X-Ray and then I took my chicken all the way home and cried. And she died in my arms.”

"I've got new chickens now," he added. "And they're all healthy and stuff, but I didn't name them for that reason."



During the wide-ranging podcast interview, Malik also discussed his 2015 departure from One Direction and his 2021 altercation with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid.

Malik said Khai, the 2½-year-old daughter he shares with the model, inspired him to give the rare interview.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he told Cooper. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

Gigi Hadid holds her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

That’s not the only way fatherhood has impacted the singer, who will release his new single "Love Like This" on July 21.

"I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes," Malik said. "And I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool.'"

