Zayn Malik Says He Wanted to Be the First from One Direction to Go Solo After He and Bandmates 'Got Sick of Each Other'

Zayn Malik left the British boy band in 2015, and said in a new interview that the group had "run [its] course" when he left

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 02:15PM EDT
Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles
Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2014. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage

Eight years after his shocking departure from One Direction, Zayn Malik is opening up about his decision to leave the British boy band.

Malik, in his first interview in nearly six years, told the Call Her Daddy podcast that he hoped to beat out his fellow bandmates in launching a solo career — and that after five years together, they'd started to grow sick of spending all their time together.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening," he said. "So I just got ahead of the curve, if I’m being honest with you."

The singer, 30, joined One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne as a contestant on the British competition series The X Factor in 2010.

Zayn Malik portrait
Zayn Malik.

Dennis Leupold

By 2015, the group had released four No. 1 albums and grown an adoring fan base — but Malik was ready to move on. The star said that as soon as he realized the band’s final days might be near, he was ready to jump ship, as his competitive nature was pushing him to be the first of the quintet to go solo.

"I was like, 'I'm just gonna get out of here, I think this is done,’” he said. "I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. I was like, 'I'm gonna jump the gun here for the first time. I'm past due when it comes to my music and my business.' I'm competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing."

Malik announced his departure in March 2015, and the band released one final album without him that November. They later went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and all five members have since launched successful solo careers.

Malik, however, was first, and his post-One Direction debut single, "Pillowtalk," topped the charts in January 2016. The musician said that although pursuing his own career was the biggest driver of his exit, he also acknowledged that spending so much time with his bandmates had taken a toll, and they were ready to spend some time apart.

ayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan of One Direction launch their new Nokia handsets at The Carphone Warehouse on October 12, 2011
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan in London in 2011.

Jon Furniss/WireImage

"There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We'd been together every day for five years and we got sick of each other, if I'm being completely honest," he said on the podcast. "We were close. We'd done crazy things with each other that nobody else in the world will ever understand… I look back on it now in a much fonder light than I would’ve as I'd just left."

"I had great times with them, but yeah, we'd just run our course," he added. "I feel like we did a good job in terms of the keeping it together and making the music that we were meant to make. I think I got out at the right time. I think if I had done it any longer it might've affected me a bit more. But I think we did the right amount."

The star even likened his exit to the NBC sitcom Friends, saying he understood why many fans took it hard.

"It's an idea, like when you watch Friends," he said. "You don't want Joey cussing off Chandler, you want these people to be best friends."

Though he'd been thinking about leaving for a while, Malik says his actual departure was "kind of spur of the moment," and he hadn't even run it by his parents.

The singer said his first move after making his decision was to call his mom, and ask if it was alright with her that he return home.

"I said, 'I'm coming home, is it OK? Have you still got a bed for me?' And she was like, 'Yeah,'" he said. "My dad wasn't so cool about it. He was like, 'No, no, you've got to stay with Simon [Cowell], Simon's gonna steer you right. Don't come home, stay there!' But my mum was like, 'Yeah, you can come home, please son, come home!'"

Malik is currently working on his fourth album, and will release his new single "Love Like This" next week.

"I'm doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect, it's a different sound for me," he teased. "And it's got some more narrative going on, like real life experiences and stuff. My daughter [Khai, 2½, with ex Gigi Hadid] is mentioned in there a couple of times."

Related Articles
Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Says He Believes He 'Dealt with' 2021 Yolanda Hadid Incident in the 'Best Way'
Britney Spears Says Hard Work and 'a Lot of Therapy' Led to Her Upcoming Memoir: 'You Guys Better Like It'
Britney Spears Says Hard Work and a 'Lot of Therapy' Led to Her Upcoming Memoir: 'You Guys Better Like It'
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit' Following Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit' After Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Zayn Malik Makes Rare Comment About His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai in First Interview in 6 Years
Zayn Malik Says the 'Main Thing on My Mind Is Trying to Be a Good Example' to Daughter Khai
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police After Riding Scooter Through Tunnel: Report
What Billy Joel Thinks About Fall Out Boy's Cover of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
Billy Joel Reveals What He Thinks About Fall Out Boy's Cover of 'We Didn't Start the Fire'
GAYLE, Taylor Swift
Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour Matching Necklaces: She's a 'Lovely Human' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Ticketmaster Postpones Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sales in France
Pentatonix attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All About the Pentatonix Members' Spouses and Partners
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and More to Headline Farm Aid 2023 as It Returns to Indiana
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lady Gaga Gets Temporary Victory Against Dog Thief Accomplice over $500K Reward for Returning Stolen Pets
Anthony Kiedas of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill Among 2023 Global Citizen Festival Headliners
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Performance at Power Trip Festival: 'My Body Is Telling Me That I'm Just Not Ready Yet'
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly
Carson Daly Misses Blake Shelton on First Day Back Filming 'The Voice': 'Everything's Fine'
Liam Payne chest tattoo
Liam Payne Debuts Hopeful New Chest Tattoo After Detailing Sobriety Journey: 'Where Dark Meets Light'
Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park
Lana Del Rey Addresses Shortened Glastonbury Set at London Show as She Seemingly Shades Ex with Lyric Change