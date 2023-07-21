Zayn Malik Releases First New Single in 2 Years with 'Love Like This': Watch

The One Direction alum also dropped a music video

By Staff Author
Updated on July 21, 2023 12:25AM EDT
YouTube

Zayn Malik is officially back.

The One Direction alum, 30, released his first new song in two years with "Love Like This," his debut single for Mercury Records.

Alongside the summer anthem, the music video premiered on YouTube Friday, which was directed by Ivanna Borin & Frank Borin and shot in New York.

Malik wears a red and black motorcycle jacket while he woos his love interest. The pair share sultry kisses throughout the video, exchanging flirty looks before ascending into the sky near the video’s end.

His last project — Nobody Is Listening — was his third studio album and was released in 2021. He released his debut, Pillowtalk, in 2016 and its follow-up, Icarus Falls, in 2018.

Zayn Malik Album Art
Zayn Malik "Love Like This" Single Artwork.

Artwork by Dennis Leupold

Ahead of his new single, Malik appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast last week in his first sit-down interview in nearly six years where he opened up about his decision to leave One Direction eight years prior.

The singer described how he hoped to beat out his fellow bandmates in launching a solo career — and that after five years together, they'd started to grow sick of spending all their time together.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening," he told host Alex Cooper. "So I just got ahead of the curve, if I’m being honest with you."

Malik joined One Direction alongside Harry StylesNiall HoranLouis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne as a contestant on the British competition series The X Factor in 2010.

By 2015, the group had released four No. 1 albums and had accumulated a massive fan base — but Malik was ready to make a change. The singer said that as soon as he realized the band’s future was in jeopardy, his competitive nature made him want to jump ship.

"I was like, 'I'm just gonna get out of here, I think this is done,’ ” he said. "I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. I was like, 'I'm gonna jump the gun here for the first time. I'm a passive dude but when it comes to my music and my business, I'm serious about it. I'm competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing."

Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015. The band released one final album without him that November. The group then went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and all five members have since launched successful solo careers.

Related Articles
Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Second Consecutive Show Due to 'Unsafe' Venue Conditions: 'Sincerest Apologies'
Latto Wingstop
Latto Talks Wingstop Meal, 'Surreal' Experience Working with BTS' Jungkook on 'Seven': 'So Fulfilling' (Exclusive)
explainer on Ariana Grande's possible new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Who Is Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend? All About Her 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater
Ryan Gosling Give BTS' Jimin His most prized 'barbie' possession.
Ryan Gosling Gives Jimin His 'Barbie' Guitar After Copying the BTS Star's Look: 'Most Prized Possession'
Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish to Sing 'All I Wanted' in Los Angeles: Watch
Taika Waititi (L) and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)
will.i.am and Britney Spears
Will.i.am Saw the 'Same Light' in Britney Spears When Making New Song: 'She Is an Amazing Person'
Pink 'Summer Carnival' concert tour at the Olympic Stadium
Pink Shares Video of Heart Forming in Clouds as She Dedicates Song to Late Father
Harry Styles, Daylight, Music Video
Harry Styles Flies Out of a Cannon, Walks a Tightrope and Dodges Knives in Circus-Themed 'Daylight' Video
Beyonce performing in Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland
Beyoncé Chooses Crowd Member's Wedding Song During Nashville Renaissance World Tour Concert
Led Zeppelin (Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant) 1969
Piece of Led Zeppelin History Is Up for Sale as Longtime Manager's Daughter Puts Her 10% Stake in Band on the Market
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Says Taylor Swift Waited Outside a Recording Studio to Meet Her: 'She's So Humble and So Nice'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Nick Jonas Gives Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra as She Turns 41: 'I Love Celebrating You'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexxy Redd in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexyy Red in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Health Scare
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection
Rita Ora Talks New Album 'You & I' and Marriage to Taika Waititi
Rita Ora Reveals She Almost Gave Up on Making Albums: 'I Felt Like, 'Is It Worth It?'' (Exclusive)