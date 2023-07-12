Zayn Malik Says He Believes He 'Dealt with' 2021 Yolanda Hadid Incident in the 'Best Way'

Zayn Malik is speaking out for the first time about his 2021 altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

The "Pillowtalk" singer, 30, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast for his first interview in six years on Wednesday, and while he did not discuss details of the volatile argument, which also involved his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, he did explain his desire to keep the situation as private as possible.

"I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too and that's all I really cared about,” he said. "If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn't want to bring attention to anything, y'know? I wasn't trying to get into a negative back and forth with her."

Malik also expressed concerns that Khai, the 2½-year-old daughter he shares with Gigi, 28, might someday be able to read about it.

"Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was… There was no point," he said. "I believe I dealt with it in the best way. In an amicable, respectful way, and that's all that needs to be said.”

Zayn Malik. Dennis Leupold

The former One Direction singer was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident in September 2021 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser” at their Pennsylvania home, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Malik was also charged with harassment against his supermodel ex (a source previously told PEOPLE the two had an argument over the phone while Gigi was away for work), as well as security guard John McMahon, according to the documents. He pleaded no contest that October, and told TMZ in a statement that he "adamantly den[ied] striking Yolanda Hadid."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that while the singer "didn't slap Yolanda," he did place her in "an aggressive hold," and that there was "no love lost between Yolanda and Zayn."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in 2016. Mike Coppola/Getty

A friend of the singer added at the time that Malik insisted he never hit Yolanda, and the fight began when "she came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and he was taking care of Khai ... That led to an argument."

PEOPLE reported in October 2021 that Malik would be required to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four harassment charges, and would also have to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. His probation was to end if he went six months without any violations.

During his Call Her Daddy interview, Malik said he tends to keep away from the public eye, as he doesn't feel the need to waste time "explain[ing]" himself over online chatter.

"I don't tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it's got something to do with me or whether it doesn't. Because, for me, my most valuable thing that I have in life is time, and that takes so much time in a toxic environment to explain yourself to people and justify this so I just kind of keep to myself," he said. "If something happens in the family, I'd rather keep that between the family, you know? You don't need a whole audience of people and opinions because it's hard enough to manage between two."

The star noted that he has Khai "50% of the time," and is as "hands on" with his daughter as he can be.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Malik addressed his struggles with anxiety, which he said he felt was a "normal" reaction to the massive fame he achieved with One Direction.

"It's not a natural thing to do in terms of everyday life, you don't just talk to thousands of people," he said. "So it was something that I had to learn to adjust."

He added that raising his daughter has helped him, as he's devoted to being a role model.

"Since I've had my daughter and since she was born, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her in terms of, I can do things and I can achieve things and I can overcome things and you can do this, too," he said.

