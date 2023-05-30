It's been quite some time since Zayn Malik released new music, but his fans haven't gone anywhere — and he appreciates that.

On Saturday, the former One Direction member took to Twitter and addressed his listeners for the first time in months, letting them know he appreciates their continued support.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to," wrote the "Pillowtalk" singer-songwriter, 30.

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," continued Malik.

While the musician hasn't been completely inactive on social media — he tweeted about a professional wrestling match earlier this month — the new post marks the first time he's spoken directly to his fans since last year.

In November, Malik released a version of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" in honor of the late musician's 80th birthday. "Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour," he wrote at the time.

"I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now - hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi," added Malik.

Since then, he's shared photos to Instagram but written no captions, seemingly choosing to keep his day-to-day life to himself.

In March, Malik sparked dating rumors with Selena Gomez after they were spotted out to dinner together in New York City.

News of their outing went viral on TikTok after user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was the pair's hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

After explaining that both she and her friend work at celeb-favorite hot spots, she shared a screenshot of their texting conversation, in which the friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

Malik has not publicly dated anyone since ending his relationship with model Gigi Hadid in October 2021. The couple, who were first linked in 2015, share 2½-year-old daughter Khai.



The "Dusk Till Dawn" artist's last album Nobody Is Listening dropped in 2021.