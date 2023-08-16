Zaya Wade Says Dad Dwyane Wade 'Inspires Me the Most' After Supporting Her Transition: 'Biggest Advocate'

The daughter of the basketball legend publicly came out as trans when she was 12 years old

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 16, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Photo: Zaya Wade/instagram; getty

Zaya Wade is opening up about her biggest inspiration in life.

Speaking to Harper Bazaar for their Icons for 2023 series, the daughter of basketball legend Dwyane Wade, 41, says her father influences her the most. "My dad is who truly inspires me the most," she tells the publication.

"Kids always tend to look up to their parents, but not only did I idolize him growing up and see him as a real person, I realize that he has played such an essential role in supporting me and the ways I choose to present myself to the world."

"He's been so supportive and my biggest advocate. He took the time and learned and grew. I want to have that same mentality going through anything in life," says Zaya, 16.

"Coming out is such a big change. It's hard to navigate. We've all learned more about each other and the way we can coexist and grow together in this crazy world, especially in the public eye."

"It's like a spotlight is always on you. At the end of the day though, we are a family, and we support and love each other and we are grateful," she concludes.

The LGBTQ advocate is the daughter of Wade and ex Siovaughn Funches. The basketball player also shares son Zaire, 21, with Funches, and has son Xavier, 9, with ex Aja Metoyer. In 2018, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union welcomed daughter Kaavia James, 4. He is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

On Saturday, Zaya honored the retired Miami Heat star after his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is," she wrote.

"He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾."

This past year, Wade gave an emotional speech at the NAACP Image Awards when Wade and Union accepted the President's Award. The two used the opportunity to speak about championing the fight for LGBTQ rights, giving the speech just one day after Zaya's legal name change and gender assignment.

"Zaya, as your father, all I've wanted to do is get it right. I've sat back and watched how gracefully you've taken on the public scrutiny," he said. "And even though it's not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you've handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement."

He continued: "As your father, my job isn't to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams."

"Zaya, you've made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I'm proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor," Wade added.

