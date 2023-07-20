Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More

The star-studded campaign featured other up-and-coming models ​​Amelia Gray Hamlin, Zhao Jinmai and Annabelle Weatherly

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 06:59PM EDT
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Photo:

zoe ghertner/miu miu

Zaya Wade is a vision in Miu Miu’s latest starry campaign!

The upcoming it-girl, daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, is making waves in the fashion scene in her latest collaboration with a major brand. 

The fall/winter collection, called Miu Miu Live!, featured Wade, 16, and a “multi-disciplinary cast” including actors Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, and Zhao Jinmai, singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, and models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Annabelle Weatherly

Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More

zoe ghertner/miu miu

The campaign is meant to capture “a place between real-time and time to come,” shooting the models in “transient, democratic spaces in shades of grey – an airport? a TV studio?” per the brand’s release. The shoot also hopes to represent “the notion of movement everywhere and nowhere.”

Most of the models are delicately styled in sheer stockings and skirts that contrast with thick and heavy tops or jackets, while Wade and Cain’s looks are more edgy with textured and structured coats. The looks are each accessorized with small leather handbags. 

Many of the looks have unexpected pairings, including Gray Hamlin’s bedazzled underwear with a wool sweater. 

Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More

zoe ghertner/miu miu

The innovative photos were shot by Zoë Ghertner and the models were styled by Lotta Volkova under Edward Quarmby’s creative direction. 

This marks the second collaboration between Wade and Miu Miu, with the first being her runway debut for the brand’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

During Wade’s breakout show in March, she commanded the catwalk while wearing an olive green dress with a matching jacket.  

Her dad and stepmom sat front-row and cheered her on. Zaya has also had the support of Dwyane, 41, and Gabrielle, 50, as she's gone through the legal process of changing her name and transitioning. Zaya, who came out as trans in 2020, was granted a legal name change and assignment of gender in February. 

While Zaya has gone by her name since 2020, her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to a ruling filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court. The judge also granted an official stamp of approval for her legal transition that would allow her sex markers on documents to match her gender identity. 

Wade’s fellow model in the campaign, Emma Corin, also recently opened up about sexuality and gender, and came out as queer. 

“In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed," Corin, who goes by they/them pronouns, told Vogue last year. "I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

Related Articles
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for The Kardashians on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
How Khloé Kardashian 'Ended Up in a Porta-Potty with a Handful of Hair Extensions' During 2022 People's Choice Awards
Gisele Bandchen attends The 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Plans to Have ‘Low-Key’ 43rd Birthday Celebration with Family in Brazil: Exclusive Source
Naomi Watts and her dog
Naomi Watts and Her Dog Izzy Twin in 'Matching Necklaces' in Adorable New Photo
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free and Bares Her Butt in the Latest SKIMS Ad
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Ashley Park Skechers collection
How Ashley Park Leapt Into Designer Mode to Create an Ultra-Glam Sneaker Collection with Skechers (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Going to Nude Beach in Spain When She Was 18: ‘I’ll Just Say, Bring Extra Sunscreen’
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Claps Back at 'Haters That Said I Lost My Ass'
Olivia Munn Haircut.
Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Gigi Hadid shares bikini pic while on holiday in the Cayman Islands
Gigi Hadid Poses for Carefree Bikini Pictures Following Arrest News: 'All's Well That Ends Well'