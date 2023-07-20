Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More

Zaya Wade is a vision in Miu Miu’s latest starry campaign!

The upcoming it-girl, daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, is making waves in the fashion scene in her latest collaboration with a major brand.

The fall/winter collection, called Miu Miu Live!, featured Wade, 16, and a “multi-disciplinary cast” including actors Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, and Zhao Jinmai, singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, and models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Annabelle Weatherly.

zoe ghertner/miu miu

The campaign is meant to capture “a place between real-time and time to come,” shooting the models in “transient, democratic spaces in shades of grey – an airport? a TV studio?” per the brand’s release. The shoot also hopes to represent “the notion of movement everywhere and nowhere.”

Most of the models are delicately styled in sheer stockings and skirts that contrast with thick and heavy tops or jackets, while Wade and Cain’s looks are more edgy with textured and structured coats. The looks are each accessorized with small leather handbags.

Many of the looks have unexpected pairings, including Gray Hamlin’s bedazzled underwear with a wool sweater.

zoe ghertner/miu miu

The innovative photos were shot by Zoë Ghertner and the models were styled by Lotta Volkova under Edward Quarmby’s creative direction.

This marks the second collaboration between Wade and Miu Miu, with the first being her runway debut for the brand’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

During Wade’s breakout show in March, she commanded the catwalk while wearing an olive green dress with a matching jacket.

Her dad and stepmom sat front-row and cheered her on. Zaya has also had the support of Dwyane, 41, and Gabrielle, 50, as she's gone through the legal process of changing her name and transitioning. Zaya, who came out as trans in 2020, was granted a legal name change and assignment of gender in February.

While Zaya has gone by her name since 2020, her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to a ruling filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court. The judge also granted an official stamp of approval for her legal transition that would allow her sex markers on documents to match her gender identity.

Wade’s fellow model in the campaign, Emma Corin, also recently opened up about sexuality and gender, and came out as queer.

“In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed," Corin, who goes by they/them pronouns, told Vogue last year. "I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

