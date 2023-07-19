Zawe Ashton Shares Advice Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Gave About Joining Marvel: 'He Really Empowered Me'

The "Marvels" actress shared "one of the main takeaways from" her conversation with her fiancé and fellow Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 01:02PM EDT
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on July 16, 2023, in Wimbledon, England. Photo:

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Loki may not exactly be the advice-giving type, but Tom Hiddleston is a different story.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston's fiancée, actress Zawa Ashton, opened up about what it was like speaking with her Marvel-veteran beau ahead of her own appearance as a villain, in The Marvels.

Ashton, 38, told EW her casting "led to some incredible conversations" with Hiddleston, 42, "about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade."

"One of the main takeaways from our conversations was, 'What you put into Marvel, you get back,' " the actress shared. " 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' "

"He really empowered me in that way," Ashton added.

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn and Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios
Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn and Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone in The Marvels (2023).

MARVEL

Hiddleston has portrayed another villain — Loki, the trickster god and brother of Chris Hemsworth's Thor — across several films in the MCU, beginning with 2011's Thor. He also leads a Disney+ series titled Loki, which has a second season coming soon.

Speaking about the "practical advice" Hiddleston gave her ahead of filming The Marvels, Ashton told EW with a laugh, "Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume."

"Which is very good advice, I realize now," she added.

Hiddleston and Ashton first met while costarring in the 2019 play Betrayal. After appearing together on the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, PEOPLE confirmed the pair were engaged.

Ashton later revealed she and Hiddleston were expecting their first child as she attended a screening of Mr. Malcolm's List in June 2022.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton - wearing a large ring on her wedding finger - arriving at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner in London on March 13, 2022. Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

Meanwhile, Ashton's character in The Marvels, Kree leader Dar-Benn, is set to face off against the lead trio of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), per EW.

In footage shown at D23 last fall, it was revealed that the film takes place directly after the events of Ms. Marvel, which showed Kamala and Carol swapping places with each other after the former uses her powerful bangle. In the upcoming film, the three superheroes swap places with each other every time they use their powers, leading them to work together, per Variety.

Speaking with EW about The Marvels, Ashton said she "felt very moved" to be a part of the Nia DaCosta–directed movie, which she described as an "all-female sci-fi extravaganza, with a woman on the other side of the camera."

"It's not an environment you're often in — a huge-budget movie with all these badass women and Samuel L. Jackson. That just doesn't happen," she added.

The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 10.

