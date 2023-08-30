Zara Tindall's Son Lucas Is Her Husband Mike's Mini-Me on Sidelines of Her Riding Competition

Zara Tindall has one sweet cheering squad!

On Monday, King Charles’ niece saddled up for the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire, where she competed astride her gray gelding Classicals Euro Star. Zara, 42, was supported at the event by her husband Mike Tindall and their kids Mia, 9, Lena, 5, and Lucas, 2 — who twinned with his dad in a navy baseball cap!

Looking like Mike’s mini-me, Lucas (who surprised his parents when he was born at home!) checked out the competition from a prime perch on his dad’s shoulders and seemed intrigued by the action. The Tindall kids might have athletics in their future, as their parents are perhaps the sportiest royal couple of all. Zara is a silver medal-winning Olympic equestrian, while retired rugby player Mike, 44, helped Team England win the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

Lucas Tindall and Mike Tindall at the Wellington International Horse Trials. David Hartley/Shutterstock

The host of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast explored the fairgrounds of the festival with his kids children and made a stop for ice pops. Zara's competitions (which sometimes come complete with carnivals or playground games) often double as family days out, and her mother Princess Anne is also a frequent fixture on the sidelines.

On Aug. 5, Lena and Lucas tagged along to see their mom ride at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, where Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence watched Zara's dressage. The day prior, the Princess Royal, 73, closely chatted with her daughter during first day of the riding trials. In a sure sign of her passion for the sport, Princess Anne had a helmet on — hinting that she maybe just hopped off a horse!



Mike Tindall, Lucas Tindall, Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall at the Wellington International Horse Trials. David Hartley/Shutterstock

The Festival of British Eventing is truly a family affair for the Princess Royal. Not only was it hosted on the estate of her Gloucestershire home, but her son, Peter Phillips, and ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, ran things behind the scenes. Peter, 45, acted as event director, while Captain Mark served as the course designer.

Mark and Anne founded the Festival of British Eventing in 1983, and the prestigious competition has been held ever since. Peter and Zara’s parents (who divorced in 1992 after 19 years of marriage) both rode to the international championship level, competed for Team Great Britain in the Olympics and are active in the horse world today.

Zara Tindall riding her horse Classicals Euro Star at the Wellington International Horse Trials. David Hartley/Shutterstock

In an interview with ITV News released for the festival, Peter joked that he learned how much it takes to run a horse show at a young age.

“I don't remember a summer without the horse trials growing up. I think we've pretty much done every job on the job list under the sun for the festival,” he said “It's always been a major part of our lives.”

Exclusively speaking to PEOPLE at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event before King Charles’ coronation day in May, Zara said her happiest family memories around horses are all about that bond. A love of horses has run in the royal family for generations, and their late matriarch Queen Elizabeth was a great horsewoman like her only daughter and eldest granddaughter.



Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence watch Zara Tindall compete at 2023 Festival of British Eventing. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," Zara told PEOPLE. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

Combining riding with royal duties, Princess Anne trotted into the spotlight twice this summer and rode in equestrian processions for both Trooping the Colour and King Charles’ coronation day.

