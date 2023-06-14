Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why

Zara Tindall is thinking about her outfit for the Royal Ascot!

On Tuesday, luxury agency Nicky Malone PR posted a selfie of the professional equestrian modeling an avant-garde fascinator featuring hot pink flowers and swirling green vines.

“With a week to go before the start of Royal Ascot 2023 here’s Zara Tindall looking stunning modelling a beautiful headpiece by @rachelhenrymillinery from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick,” the Instagram post was captioned.

Zara, 41, slyly smiled in the snap — though the whimsical headpiece is likely not what she’ll wear to the iconic British horse race, which kicks off next Tuesday. The Royal Ascot dress code for the Royal Enclosure, where Princess Anne’s daughter and other members of the royal family typically spend the race, is a bit strict!

“Ladies are kindly reminded that formal daywear is a requirement in the Royal Enclosure, defined as follows,” the page states, explaining that dresses and skirts should at least hit the knee, shoulder strips must be at least an inch wide and “hats must be worn.”

For those looking to make a fashion statement without a full hat, "a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches / 10cm is acceptable."

Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also welcome but must comply with the other requirements.

Zara Tindall. Samir Hussein/WireImage

A former Olympian and decorated equestrian, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, are regular attendees at the Royal Ascot.

Britain’s most popular horse race is a highlight on the royal family’s annual calendar, and horse-loving Queen Elizabeth supported the event throughout her royal reign.

Zara often wears a dress and her hair pulled back, topping the look with a floral fascinator — and Kate Middleton usually does the same!



Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The late Queen, who died in September at age 96, passed down her passion for horses and riding to some of her children and grandchildren, and Zara exclusively told PEOPLE her happiest family memories around horses are all about that bond.

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," she told PEOPLE at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in May. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

Zara Tindall. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty



The mom of three shares her passion for horses with her parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, who both rode to the international championship level and remain involved in the horse world today.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara told PEOPLE.

