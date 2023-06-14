Zara Tindall Models Whimsical Royal Ascot Hat in Selfie, But It's Probably Not What She'll Wear — Here's Why

The professional equestrian and King Charles' niece recently spoke with PEOPLE about her passion for horses and riding

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Zara Tindall on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019
Zara Tindall. Photo:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Zara Tindall is thinking about her outfit for the Royal Ascot!

On Tuesday, luxury agency Nicky Malone PR posted a selfie of the professional equestrian modeling an avant-garde fascinator featuring hot pink flowers and swirling green vines.

“With a week to go before the start of Royal Ascot 2023 here’s Zara Tindall looking stunning modelling a beautiful headpiece by @rachelhenrymillinery from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick,” the Instagram post was captioned. 

Zara, 41, slyly smiled in the snap — though the whimsical headpiece is likely not what she’ll wear to the iconic British horse race, which kicks off next Tuesday. The Royal Ascot dress code for the Royal Enclosure, where Princess Anne’s daughter and other members of the royal family typically spend the race, is a bit strict!

RELATED: Zara Tindall Talks Horses, Riding and Shared Family Passion: 'There's Always Horse Conversation' (Exclusive) 

“Ladies are kindly reminded that formal daywear is a requirement in the Royal Enclosure, defined as follows,” the page states, explaining that dresses and skirts should at least hit the knee, shoulder strips must be at least an inch wide and “hats must be worn.”

For those looking to make a fashion statement without a full hat, "a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches / 10cm is acceptable."

Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also welcome but must comply with the other requirements. 

Zara Phillips attends Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse
Zara Tindall. Samir Hussein/WireImage

A former Olympian and decorated equestrian, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, are regular attendees at the Royal Ascot.

Britain’s most popular horse race is a highlight on the royal family’s annual calendar, and horse-loving Queen Elizabeth supported the event throughout her royal reign. 

Zara often wears a dress and her hair pulled back, topping the look with a floral fascinator — and Kate Middleton usually does the same!

Zara Tindall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England
Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED: Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive) 

The late Queen, who died in September at age 96, passed down her passion for horses and riding to some of her children and grandchildren, and Zara exclusively told PEOPLE her happiest family memories around horses are all about that bond.

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," she told PEOPLE at the Kentucky Three-Day Event in May. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses." 

Zara Tindall on Classicals Euro Star taking part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships
Zara Tindall. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty


Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The mom of three shares her passion for horses with her parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, who both rode to the international championship level and remain involved in the horse world today.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well. So there's always horse conversation going on," Zara told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Mia Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Zara Tindall Makes a Relatable Comment About Parenting 'Three Little People': 'It's Juggling'
Zara Tindall rides Gleadhill House Stud LTD’s Class Affair on the cross-country phase at the 2023 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L presented by MARS Equestrian™, Saturday April 29, 2023 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
Zara Tindall Talks Horses, Riding and Shared Family Passion: 'There's Always Horse Conversation' (Exclusive)
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
Princess Anne, King Charles
Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival
Mike Tindall Opens Up About Coronation Date Night with Wife Zara — and Dancing to Lionel Richie
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
The Making of Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece and How It Honored Queen Elizabeth (Exclusive)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Brings Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace to Coronation Concert
Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton Recycles a Fan Favorite Outfit from 2019 to Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III