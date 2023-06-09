Zara Tindall Makes a Relatable Comment About Parenting 'Three Little People': 'It's Juggling'

Princess Anne's daughter was away from her family while she competed in the Bramham Horse Trials

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 02:42PM EDT
Mia Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Zara Tindall has her hands full as a mom of three.

Princess Anne's daughter — who is a mother to Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2 — competed at the Bramham Horse Trials, where she told an interviewer that her children and husband, Mike Tindall, didn't join her for the event.

"Sometimes the family comes up, but it depends on how busy everyone is. With three little people, it's juggling everything," she said, according to Hello! magazine.

Zara, 42, added that Mike was "busy doing something for rugby — so busy, in different directions." Mike, 44, is a former professional rugby player who hosts The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast.

RELATED: Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall
Zara and Mike Tindall.

Dan Mullan/Getty 

Mike recently spoke about using King Charles' coronation celebrations last month to have a "date night" with Zara, who he married in 2011.

"You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," he said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat."

Although Mike, Mia, Lena and Lucas didn't make it to her latest event, Zara's family are often seen cheering her on from the sidelines — when they're not eating ice cream, giving each other piggyback rides or playing with their family dogs, of course.

Zara Tindall and son Lucas Tindall attend day 3 of the 2022 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 7, 2022
Zara and Lucas Tindall.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics as part of the U.K.'s equestrian team, recently spoke to PEOPLE about the royal family's passion for horses. Her grandmother Queen Elizabeth was famous for her love of the animals, while her mom Princess Anne competed in equestrian events for Great Britain's team at the 1976 Olympic Games.

"I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport," Zara told PEOPLE exclusively at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in April. "Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

She added that the next generation of royals is carrying on the hobby, with her brother Peter Phillips' two daughters, Savannah and Isla, taking up the sport.

"Both my nieces ride, and they're really into it at the moment," she said.

