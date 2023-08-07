Zara Tindall Pulls Double Duty as Competitor and Mom at Riding Event — See Lucas and Lena's Matching Outfits!

Princess Anne was once again on-hand to support her daughter at the equestrian competition — held at her Gatcombe Park home

Published on August 7, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Lucas Tindall and Zara Tindall at the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Zara Tindall does it all!

On Saturday, Princess Anne's daughter competed in the dressage phase of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Zara, 42, rode her horse Class Affair with her mother and Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on the sidelines supporting her.

Not only does Princess Anne, 72, have a keen interest in the equestrian event — after all, she competed in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal on the British eventing team on one of her mother Queen Elizabeth's horses named Goodwill — but the event is held at the Princess Royal's home. Princess Anne founded the Festival of British Eventing in 1983 with her ex-husband and father to her two children, Captain Mark Phillips.

Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence watch Zara Tindall compete at 2023 Festival of British Eventing.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

But Zara wasn't just competing — she was also enjoying a day outdoors with her children! While the eldest of her three children, 9-year-old Mia, played with cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips on Friday, it appeared that Zara was accompanied by her two younger children for Saturday's event. Lena, 5, and Lucas, 2, wore adorable matching green suits as they played in the rainy (and muddy!) conditions — although at one point, Lucas took off his top layer to reveal a sweatshirt that read "New York C. Park."

Zara, Lena and Lucas checked out some of the carnival games on site, and the mom accompanied her son as he took a turn bouncing on a trampoline.

Of course, no horse show is complete without some ice cream! Lucas was spotted licking a cone — with no mind to the mess he was making around his mouth.

Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Lucas Tindall and Zara Tindall at the 2023 Festival of British Eventing.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A dedicated equestrian, Zara won a silver medal with Team Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics in the discipline of three-day eventing. She had the honor of receiving her medal from Princess Anne, who serves as President of the British Olympic Association.

A love of horses runs deep in the royal family, with the mother and daughter inheriting their passion from Queen Elizabeth. During a special segment on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, spoke about grieving the Queen and the close bond the three generations shared.

"I'm not even a direct family member... but watching what my wife, what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else," Mike explained. "Their connection with horses, the same with the Princess Royal, they had a real sort of bond around that."

Zara told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this year, "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport. Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Lena, Zara and Lucas Tindall at the 2023 Festival of British Eventing.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Zara's competitions often double as family days out. The Tindall kids are regularly seen playing outside at horsing events, often joined by their cousins Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Zara's brother, Peter Phillips. The royal cousins enjoy ice cream, give each other piggyback rides or play with their family dogs.

Last year at the same event, Zara was spotted showing Lucas one of the horses, giving the animal a pet on the nose. She's no doubt passing the passion on to the next generation.

Zara told PEOPLE that she's introduced her three kids to her sport, adding that "both my nieces ride, and they're really into it at the moment."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Festival of British Eventing is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In an interview with ITV News released Thursday, Captain Phillips said they created the competition to “put something back into the sport we both enjoyed.”

“I don't remember a summer without the horse trials growing up. I think we've pretty much done every job on the job list under the sun for the festival,” Peter told ITV. “It's always been a major part of our lives.”

But Zara admitted that competing on her home turf comes with its own unique set of challenges!

"I really don't like competing at home," she said with a laugh. "I have massive fear I'm going to go the wrong way.”

