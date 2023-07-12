Zara and Mike Tindall Have a Date Day at Wimbledon — Just Like Her Brother, Peter Phillips

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are making the most of summer in London!

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out to attend Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, their debut day at the prestigious tennis tournament. While Zara, 41, and Mike, 44, attend the Grand Slam championship almost every year like Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family, the Tindalls can arguably relate to the competitors best! Zara is a silver medal-winning Olympic equestrian, while retired rugby player Mike helped Team England win the World Cup in 2003.

Zara and Mike posed for a photo on their way into the grandstands, where they likely spotted Queen Camilla sitting nearby. The Queen, 75, also made her 2023 Wimbledon debut on Wednesday and sat in the Royal Box with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The sisters have gone to the tennis tournament together in the past, and Annabel recently stepped into the spotlight to support Camilla as a coronation attendant during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.



Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Another royal relative at Wimbledon on Wednesday was Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, who attended with his girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace. According to Tatler, Zara made the introduction between her brother and her former Gordonstoun School classmate. Peter and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, divorced in 2021 after 13 years of marriage, and share daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10.

The sports management executive has increasingly brought his sweetheart into the royal fold, and they attended the Coronation Concert together in May.

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace attend Wimbledon. Karwai Tang/WireImage

From Wimbledon to the Royal Ascot and Prince William’s polo matches, Zara and Mike are frequently seen at sporty social events — and always seem to be having fun!

The Tindalls displayed some sweet PDA in the Wimbledon stands last year and sipped Pimm’s Cups, the tournament's signature cocktail, the year prior.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Wimbledon in 2022. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty

Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband are parents to three young children — Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2 — and Mike spoke about how he and his wife snuck in a date night on coronation eve.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Wimbledon in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," he told Good Morning Britain in May of his night out with his wife, where they dined at London nightclub Oswald's with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. According to Daily Mail, the Tindalls stayed out until 2 a.m.

"It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. I definitely don't regret that,” he added.

Royal family members attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

As for whether he was worried about staying out too late to properly enjoy the historic event the following day, Mike said simply that you should "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

