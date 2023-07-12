Zara and Mike Tindall Have a Date Day at Wimbledon — Just Like Her Brother, Peter Phillips

The Tindalls are perhaps the sportiest royal couple of all

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are making the most of summer in London!

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out to attend Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, their debut day at the prestigious tennis tournament. While Zara, 41, and Mike, 44, attend the Grand Slam championship almost every year like Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family, the Tindalls can arguably relate to the competitors best! Zara is a silver medal-winning Olympic equestrian, while retired rugby player Mike helped Team England win the World Cup in 2003.

Zara and Mike posed for a photo on their way into the grandstands, where they likely spotted Queen Camilla sitting nearby. The Queen, 75, also made her 2023 Wimbledon debut on Wednesday and sat in the Royal Box with her sister, Annabel Elliot. The sisters have gone to the tennis tournament together in the past, and Annabel recently stepped into the spotlight to support Camilla as a coronation attendant during the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

: Camilla, Queen Consort looks on with guest, Annabel Elliot in the Royal Box prior to the Women's Singles Quarter Final match between Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan
Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

RELATED: Zara and Mike Tindall Share Adorable Couple Moment During Royal Ascot Carriage Ride

Another royal relative at Wimbledon on Wednesday was Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, who attended with his girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace. According to Tatler, Zara made the introduction between her brother and her former Gordonstoun School classmate. Peter and his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, divorced in 2021 after 13 years of marriage, and share daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10.

The sports management executive has increasingly brought his sweetheart into the royal fold, and they attended the Coronation Concert together in May.

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace attend Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

From Wimbledon to the Royal Ascot and Prince William’s polo matches, Zara and Mike are frequently seen at sporty social events — and always seem to be having fun!

The Tindalls displayed some sweet PDA in the Wimbledon stands last year and sipped Pimm’s Cups, the tournament's signature cocktail, the year prior.

Mike Tindall kisses his wife, Zara Tindall during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Wimbledon in 2022.

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty 

Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband are parents to three young children — Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2 — and Mike spoke about how he and his wife snuck in a date night on coronation eve.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton's 'Different Background' Helps Prince George Balance Childhood and Royal Duty (Exclusive)

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend Wimbledon in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," he told Good Morning Britain in May of his night out with his wife, where they dined at London nightclub Oswald's with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. According to Daily Mail, the Tindalls stayed out until 2 a.m. 

"It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. I definitely don't regret that,” he added. 

Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Royal family members attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As for whether he was worried about staying out too late to properly enjoy the historic event the following day, Mike said simply that you should "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."

Related Articles
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Zara and Mike Tindall Share Adorable Couple Moment During Royal Ascot Carriage Ride
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Brings Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace to Coronation Concert
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Heads to Wimbledon's Royal Box with a Special Guest — Her Sister, Annabel Elliot
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'
Catherine, Princess of Wales court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Why Kate Middleton Was Forced to Miss a Historic Wimbledon Match Under Doctors' Orders
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Goes Viral at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' Focused Fan Moment
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match
kate middleton wimbledon style
Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles' Coronation Celebration in Scotland
Royal Polo kisses
How Kate Middleton and Prince William's Polo Kiss Compares to Princess Diana and King Charles'
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales cheer during a race on day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Kate Middleton, King Charles and More Can't Help but Cheer! See the Best Reactions at Royal Ascot 2023
Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips attend Day Two of Wimbledon 2022
Zara and Mike Tindall Sneak Some Royal PDA Into Their Day Date at Wimbledon