Zara and Mike Tindall Share Adorable Couple Moment During Royal Ascot Carriage Ride

The retired rugby player gently helped his wife as they arrived for the second day of the horse racing event

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on June 21, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had a sweet exchange during a royal carriage ride!

On Wednesday, the couple attended the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race in Ascot, Berkshire. Princess Anne’s daughter and her husband arrived in the horse-drawn Royal Procession parade, headed by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Cameras caught a cute moment between Zara, 41, and Mike 44, during the carriage ride when the professional equestrian had some trouble, using her hand to wipe away something on her face. As seen in a video shared on Twitter by Sky News’ At The Races, Zara tapped and touched her cheek and couldn’t help but laugh at the inconvenient timing of the mishap.

Mike sweetly leaned across the landau, where they rode with horse trainer William Haggas and his wife Maureen, to help her fix what was wrong, which seemed to do the trick.

RELATED: King Charles Shares Sweet Photo from Coronation Rehearsals to Celebrate Son Prince William's Birthday

Zara and Mike, a retired World Cup-winning rugby player for Team England, aren’t afraid to display a little PDA, and Mike recently spoke about how it was “quite nice to have a little date night” the night before the May 6 coronation. 

"You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," he told Good Morning Britain of his night out with his wife, where they dined at London nightclub Oswald's with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. According to Daily Mail, the Tindalls stayed out until 2 a.m. local time. 

"It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. I definitely don't regret that,” he added. 

Maureen Haggas, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023
Maureen Haggas, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For Wednesday's outing, Mike sported a top hat — per the dress code for the Royal Enclosure at the horse race. The guidelines state, "Any top hat that is customised, for example with coloured ribbons, feathers or bands, or is any colour other than black or grey is not permitted within the Royal Enclosure" and that men can only remove their hats "within a restaurant, a private box, a private club or that facility’s terrace, balcony or garden. Hats may also be removed within any enclosed external seating area within the Royal Enclosure Garden."

Zara paired a navy outfit with a green headpiece. The dress code states that fascinators are not permitted for women in the area: "Ladies must wear a hat or headpiece with a solid base of 4 inches in diameter in the Royal Enclosure."

On Wednesday, Zara was spotted chatting with Andrew Lloyd Webber, who also rode in the carriage procession.

Zara Tindall (right) and Mike Tindall speaks with Queen Camilla
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Queen Camilla.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty 

Mike and Zara are frequent fixtures at the Royal Ascot and were attending for the second day in a row. They joined other members of the royal family at the race on Tuesday, although they weren't part of the Royal Procession for the first day of the event.

The parents of three were seen chatting with Queen Camilla in the Royal Enclosure — perhaps about a particular race later that day! King Charles and Queen Camilla’s horse Saga ran in the Wolferton Stakes on Tuesday and finished fifth, The Times reported.

RELATED: King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend First Royal Ascot of Reign — and Bring Her Family!

Queen Camilla bites her nails as she and King Charles III watch their horse 'Saga' run in 'The Wolverton Stakes'
Queen Camilla, King Charles.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The royal couple was completely captivated, with Camilla, 75, biting her nail and Charles, 74, raising a hand to his mouth. The strain perhaps came from the action on the track, as Saga’s jockey received a nine-day ban for careless riding after the event, according to The Telegraph

The Royal Ascot is a can’t-miss event for many members of the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth attended almost every year of her royal reign. Much more than a fan of the sport, she owned many racehorses and stabled them at Sandringham — producing an impressive 24 winners at Ascot.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty 

A few months after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September at age 96, Royal Ascot organizers announced that a race would be renamed in her honor. To commemorate her memory, the Group One race on Ascot’s final day is now known as The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes — a first for the Royal Meeting. 

