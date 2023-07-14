8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand

In the midst of Amazon Prime Day it can be hard to remember the other sales that are happening at your favorite stores. Just in case you missed it, a ton of summer-ready sandals seeing savings at the Zappos Summer Clearance sale that shouldn’t go unnoticed — from flip-flops similar to the ones Oprah loves to Sam Edelman styles that are 60 percent off (a brand Taylor Swift likes to sport).

For a limited time, you can get discounts on shoes, clothes, bags, and jewelry from customer-loved brands such as Dolce Vita, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s, and more. While we found many summer sandals to go with maxi dresses, breezy skirts, and jean shorts galore, there were a few that stood out for their comfortable design and stylish aesthetic. Read more about our favorites below.

Sandal Deals at the Zappos Summer Clearance Sale

Vionic Raysa Sandals

Zappos

When Oprah recommends something, we listen — which is why we’re on high alert whenever there’s a sale on Vionic shoes, a brand the television host has been a longtime fan of. These Vionic Raysa sandals have the brand’s signature padded insole and a sleek leather upper that elevates the look of an average flip-flop. Plus they’re discounted in three colors, so you can get the shade that best suits your style without having to pay full-price.

Dr. Scholl’s Check Doubts Sandals

Zappos

While Dr. Scholl’s is known as a respite for tired, achy feet (including this TikTok-famous pair), that doesn’t mean you have to lose out on a fashion moment. You can check doubts at the door with these crisp white sandals. The wedge platform heel offers plenty of stability when walking and the foam sole will cushion the arch of your foot all day. Shoppers describe the sandals as “perfect for summer” and a good balance between “comfortable and cute.”

Sam Edelman Yuki Sandals

Zappos

A nude sandal is a staple pairing for any summer outfit, and these wedges from Sam Edelman are functional and fashionable. Even Taylor Swift is a fan of the brand: She was spotted on the streets of New York earlier this spring wearing a pair of black Mary Jane heels.

The Yuki sandal offers a seamless slide-on design, with a little heel for some edge (and height if you need it!). Your foot will rest easy in between the solid cork base and soft fabric straps above. If you’re still hovering above the “add to cart” button, one customer who walks about “three to four miles a day at work” has no pain after wearing the shoes all day, so between the comfort and the 60 percent discount, now is the time to buy them.

Read on for more of our favorite summer sandals, with discounts up to $72 off during the Zappos Summer Clearance sale.

David Tate Loop Wedge Sandals

Zappos

Dolce Vita Thorin Sandals

Zappos

Franco Sarto Loren Sandals

Zappos

Rockport Aubriella Slide Sandals

Zappos

Seychelles Velour Sandals

Zappos

