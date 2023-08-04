Lifestyle Fashion Ugg Shoes, Coach Bags, and 9 More of the Best Deals at Zappos’ End of Summer Sale, Which Ends Soon Prices are up to 60 percent off By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Summer may soon be coming to an end, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of ahead of the back-to-school season. Before you get the summer blues, be sure to check out Zappos' Summer Clearance Sale, ending on August 6. For the next 48 hours, you can score major savings on thousands of clothing, accessories, and shoes from popular brands. Stock is moving fast, but if you jump on this sale now, you can save on products like Tkees sandals, which Adele and Eva Longoria were spotted in last summer, or $30 flip-flops from a brand Jennifer Lopez favors. With so many incredible deals in one place, we’ve rounded up the very best to help you add your favorites to your cart before these discounts disappear for good. The Best Deals from Zappos’ Summer Clearance Sale Ugg Janaya Cozy Mules, $51.98 (orig. $129.95) Coach Polished Pebble Wristlet, $71.25 (orig. $95) Columbia ZigZag Hip Pack, $24.75 (orig. $33) Tkees Gemma Exotic Sandals, $30 (orig. $75) Levi’s Preimum Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $73.50 (orig. $98) Havaianas Slim Sparkle II Flip-Flops, $28.50 (orig. $38) Coach Canvas Field Tote 22, $221.25 (orig. $295) Free People Mont Blanc Sandals, $79.20 (orig. $198) Champion Reverse Weave French Terry Crew Pocket Hoodie, $45 (orig. $60) Veja Recife Logo Sneakers, $123.75 (orig. $165) Tory Burch Ever-Ready Small Tote, $186 (orig. $248) Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress Ugg Janaya Cozy Mules, $52 (Save $78) Zappos Buy on Zappos $130 $52 Celebrities know how to dress for both style and comfort, and considering Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Cardi B have worn Ugg slides, these super similar Janaya Cozy Mules are sure to be a treat for your feet. Plus, they’re marked down by 60 percent ahead of fall. With an easy-to-slip-on style, foam insole, and curly sheepskin upper, the soft and comfy slides are perfect for all-day wear. They’re also designed with a leather lining, a rounded toe, and a rubber outsole for solid traction. “I purchased these for my daughter who wanted slippers she could wear into work,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are classy but still comfy.” Veja Recife Logo Sneakers, $124 (Save $41) Zappos Buy on Zappos $165 $124 If you’re in the market for a shoe you can do a little more in, consider these Veja Recife Logo Sneakers. Different styles from the brand have been seen on tons of celebs, including Lily Collins, Laura Dern, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton (who wears them on repeat), but this classic white sneaker gets an upgrade with three Velcro straps for a precise fit. The 13 Best Flip Flops for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Coach Polished Pebble Wristlet, $72 Zappos Buy on Zappos $95 $72 You can also add a pop of color to your outfit with this practical Coach wristlet, which is currently 25 percent off when you opt for the bright green version. It’s made from leather and comes with a zip closure and two internal credit card slots. The lightweight accessory can be wrapped around your wrist with the detachable strap or thrown into a larger purse to keep smaller accessories organized Champion Reverse Weave French Terry Crew Pocket Hoodie, $45 (Save 31%) Zappos Buy on Zappos $60 $45 Looking to add something cozy to your fall wardrobe? This relaxed, black Champion pullover hoodie has a crew neckline, long sleeves, and a kangaroo pocket, making it a cute and functional layering piece. “I absolutely love this pullover! It is so comfy and light with a special pocket for your phone or keys,” one shopper enthused. “This is [a] go-to in my closet now to put on real quick and it literally looks good with anything!” Scroll on for even more of our favorite discounted picks, and if you’re loving what you’re seeing, head over to Zappos' Summer Clearance Sale. There’s literally thousands more incredible deals on renowned brands, but not for much longer Tkees Gemma Exotic Sandals, $30 (Save 60%) Zappos Buy on Zappos $75 $30 Columbia ZigZag Hip Pack, $25 Zappos Buy on Zappos $33 $25 Levi’s Preimum Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $74 Zappos Buy on Zappos $98 $74 Coach Canvas Field Tote 22, $221 (Save $73) Zappos Buy on Zappos $295 $221 Free People Mont Blanc Sandals, $79 (Save $119) Zappos Buy on Zappos $198 $79 Tory Burch Ever-Ready Small Tote, $186 Zappos Buy on Zappos $248 $186 Havaianas Slim Sparkle II Flip-Flops, $29 Zappos Buy on Zappos $38 $29 Do you love a good deal? 