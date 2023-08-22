Sofia Boutella Is the Galaxy's Last Hope in Epic Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'

Zack Snyder brings his action-packed filmmaking style to a thrilling new frontier with Rebel Moon.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the teaser trailer for the two-part movie event from the director, who is known for 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead.

The first entry, Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres Dec. 22, while the second, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver will follow on April 19.

According to a synopsis, the story is about a "peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy" that is under attack by a "tyrannical ruling force." Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) stars as Kora, described as the colony's "best hope for survival."

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge,” the synopsis continues.

“As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone and Corey Stoll.

Sofia Boutella in "Rebel Moon". Clay Enos/Netflix

The trailer gives glimpses of the havoc Kora and her allies wreak upon their high-flying enemies. “The time has come,” Hounsou can be heard saying as General Titus. "Protect each other, and show them no mercy!"

Both Rebel Moon entries are co-written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Among its producers is Deborah Snyder, wife of Zack Snyder and co-founder of their production company The Stone Quarry.

She revealed to Vanity Fair in June that Netflix Films chairman Scott Stuber had pushed the filmmaking team for a film under two hours in length.

“Zack said, ‘If you ask me to make this less than two hours, I’m going to lose all the character. You won’t care about these people. It’s a character story about how people can change, and redemption and what are you willing to fight for…’ So [Stuber] said, ‘What if I give you two movies?’ ”

Doona Bae in "Rebel Moon". Netflix

“Netflix can do things that a traditional studio can’t do as far as how close together the movies are released,” Zack noted, adding that he’ll also be releasing lengthier director’s cuts of both Rebel Moon installments — much like Zack Snyder's Justice League, released in 2021.

“I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them,” he said.

Of the film’s influences, the writer-director told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 he is “an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan… It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire is on Netflix Dec. 22 and Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is streaming April 19.

