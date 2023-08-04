'Home Improvement' Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Released from Jail After Felony Assault Arrest, Charges

Bryan was charged July 28 with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment — though his attorney advised people to "withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are"

Published on August 4, 2023 01:48PM EDT
Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan was released from custody on Thursday following his arrest last week.

The 41-year-old actor was charged in Eugene, Oregon, on July 28 with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment, according to online records. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.

Bryan’s attorney, John Kolego, issued this statement to PEOPLE: “Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are."

Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The Eugene Police Department previously issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming TMZ's initial report of Bryan’s arrest: "At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)." 

Following news of the arrest, Bryan’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, showed her support for him amid his ongoing legal troubles. The 30-year-old model said she will “always want what’s best for the father of my children.”

“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms,” she told US Weekly. “It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there."

Cartwright — who shares three children with the actor — continued, “I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Bryan was previously charged with a similar assault in 2020 after allegedly strangling a woman. He pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts in 2021. "He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing," according to a statement at the time by Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow.

Additional charges related to the 2020 incident — some of which were felonies — were dropped by the Lane County District Attorney. "While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice," the D.A. told PEOPLE. 

The name of the woman that Bryan allegedly attacked on Friday has not been revealed. Bryan confirmed his 2020 arrest had to do with an altercation with Cartwright while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zachary Ty Bryan
Zachary Ty Bryan. Lane County Sheriff's Office

The Home Improvement alum said the 2020 event "got so blown out of proportion."

"We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said.

Referring to his previous marriage to Carly Matros, he continued, "Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

