Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancée Wants 'What's Best' for 'Home Improvement' Alum amid Domestic Violence Charge

The actor was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment in Eugene, Oregon on Friday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 08:40PM EDT
Zachery Ty Bryan
Zachery Ty Bryan. Photo:

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Zachery Ty Bryan’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, is showing her support for the Home Improvement alum amid his legal troubles.

The 30-year-old model said she will “always want what’s best for the father of my children” following Bryan’s arrest last week.

“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms,” she told US Weekly. “It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there."

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

She continued: “I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

The pair — who got engaged in November 2021 — are parents to three children: daughter Kennedy and twins Parker and Sequoia. Bryan is also a dad to twin daughters Taylor and Gemma, daughter Jordana, and son Pierce with ex-wife Carly Matros, according to the outlet.

The actor, 41, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, according to online records.

The Eugene Police Department issued this statement to PEOPLE confirming TMZ's initial report: "At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

PEOPLE confirmed the actor remains in custody as of Tuesday.

Zachary Ty Bryan
Zachary Ty Bryan. Lane County Sheriff's Office

Bryan was previously charged with a similar assault in 2020 after allegedly strangling a woman. He pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts in 2021. "He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing," according to a statement at the time by Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow.

Additional charges related to the 2020 incident — some of which were felonies — were dropped by the Lane County District Attorney. "While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice," the D.A. told PEOPLE. 

The name of the woman that Bryan allegedly attacked on Friday has not been revealed. Bryan confirmed his 2020 arrest had to do with an altercation with Cartwright while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Home Improvement alum said the 2020 event "got so blown out of proportion."

"We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said.

Referring to his previous marriage to Matros, he continued, "Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

Related Articles
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Episode 809 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Todd Chrisley
Todd Chrisley Remains 'Relentlessly Optimistic' About Appeal as Lawyer Thinks He and Julie Have a 'Good Shot'
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell Clarifies His 'Misinterpreted' Strike Comments: 'I Have No Clue What I Was Trying to Say'
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken in 195 Days, Savannah Says: My 'Heart Is Breaking'
David and Janice Hunter
Man Who Killed Terminally Ill Wife 'Out of Love' in Assisted Suicide Freed After 19 Months
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Why Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Parents Todd and Julie's $17 Million Restitution Fees Herself
Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik
Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa
Lisa Hochstein new boyfriend Jody instagram paris 07 31 23
Lisa Hochstein Poses with Boyfriend Jody After Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement: 'My Heart'
Paul Reubens visits at SiriusXM Studios; THE BLACKLIST, Paul Reubens, 'Dr. Linus Creel',
Paul Reubens 'Helped Define' What Was 'Strange and Fun' About 'The Blacklist,' Says Creator (Exclusive)
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Family Mourns His Death at 25: 'Struggling to Find All the Words'
Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25: 'Immensely Talented and Beloved'
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
Crystal Cooper Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Loving Conn. Caregiver Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide