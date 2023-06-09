Zachary Quinto Was 'Really Impressed' by Kim Kardashian on 'AHS' as He Confirms His Own Guest Cameo

"I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job," Quinto said of Kardashian's upcoming role in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
and
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
Published on June 9, 2023 07:37PM EDT
Zachary Quinto Kim Kardashian
Zachary Quinto and Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zachary Quinto is excited for the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate — for more reasons than one!

At the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film He Went That Way — which he stars in alongside Jacob Elordi — the actor confirmed that he would be making a guest cameo in season 12.

He also revealed that he met AHS newcomer Kim Kardashian, who is set to star in the new season, and was “really impressed” by her acting chops.

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto, 46, shared with reporters, including PEOPLE. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” the Star Trek actor added. “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The upcoming AHS season is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming thriller novel Delicate Condition, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," per Amazon.

Kardashian, 42, first confirmed her casting on AHS in April, revealing that she would be joining the series alongside Emma Roberts.

At the time, AHS creator Ryan Murphy shared that he was “thrilled” to welcome her to the AHS family. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world,” he said in a statement to THR. “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The acting role marked the SKIMS founder's first in over a decade. She previously had minor roles in films such as Disaster Movie, Deep in the Valley and Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

In May, Kardashian expressed her excitement for the role, telling Variety at the 2023 Met Gala: "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow — I’m so excited for the experience. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kim Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty

As for Quinto, he first appeared in AHS back as a guest star in season 1 (Murder House), portraying the character Chad Warwick. He then had a starring role in season 2 (Asylum) as Dr. Oliver Thredson. He also appeared in season 11 (NYC) as Sam. 

Besides Kardashian, Quinto and Roberts, it was also reported by THR that Matt Czuchry will join the upcoming season.

At this time, it is unclear what roles each of the stars will be portraying in the FX series' 12th season.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY, Zachary Quinto in 'Tricks and Treats' (Season 2, Episode 2, aired October 24,
Zachary Quinto. Everett

American Horror Story: Delicate is slated to premiere this summer on FX.

