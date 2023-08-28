Zachary Levi and Woman Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo

Levi was last linked to Caroline Tyler after making their red carpet debut together at the 2021 ESPY Awards

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 29, 2023 04:38PM EDT
Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans. Photo:

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

[Editor's Note: The woman was previously incorrectly identified as Caroline Tyler. This has been corrected in the story.]

Zachary Levi is all smiles in Toronto.

On Sunday, Levi, 42, was spotted with an unidentified woman as they strolled through Toronto following the Shazam star's appearance at Fan Expo Canada.

Levi was last linked to Caroline Tyler; the former couple made their red carpet debut two years ago at the 2021 ESPY Awards, some two months after Tyler first appeared on Levi's Instagram account in a happy birthday post to his friend David Coleman.

The actor referred to Tyler as his "special lady friend" in an Instagram post he shared from that year's ESPY Awards; the following day, the pair were photographed in New York City holding hands. Tyler does not appear to have featured in Levi's social media posts since the pair's red carpet debut.

Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Levi has made multiple appearances at fan conventions this summer after the Screen Actors Guild went on strike against major Hollywood productions in July. During the strike, actors may not promote their upcoming, current or past work associated with studios that the union is striking against, leaving Levi to entertain fans without actually speaking to his film and television work.

The actor has proven outspoken voice during the actors' strike, which has lasted over a month long. At Fan Expo Chicago on August 13, Levi urged attendees to "actively not choose the garbage" as a means of encouraging movie studios to produce higher-quality films, as Entertainment Weeklyreported at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys," Levi told an audience during his appearance. "They don't."

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' " he added, per EW. "They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage."

Levi's most recent film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, received mixed reviews and disappointing box office returns. Its director David F. Sandberg announced he was "done with superheroes for now" following its release.

During a separate appearance at Manchester Comic-Con in the United Kingdom, Levi joked about how he is "not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in" due to strike rules. He later released a statement reaffirming his support for both the actors' strike and the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, describing the work stoppages as "necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move."

Related Articles
Zachary Levi visits SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2023 in New York City.
'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Decries the 'Garbage' 'That Comes Out of Hollywood'
Caroline Tyler and Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi Makes Red Carpet Debut with 'Special Lady Friend' Caroline Tyler at ESPY Awards
Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi Jokes It's 'So Dumb' He Can't Talk About Past Hollywood Projects During Strike
L'acteur Ethan Hawke le 17 mai 2023 lors du 76e festival de Cannes.
Ethan Hawke Shares Throwback Photo to When He Got His SAG Card at 14 in a 'Fresh Outfit My Mom Bought Me'
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend a special screening of OPPENHEIMER presented by the Filmmakers to celebrate the contributions of the film's crew and craftspeople at the AMC Lincoln Square on July 17, 2023 in New York City.
Christopher Nolan and Wife Emma Thomas Attend 'Oppenheimer' N.Y.C. Premiere Without Cast amid SAG Strike
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Fran Drescher & Jon Lieckfelt
Fran Drescher's Hair Stylist Shares Worries About Job Loss, AI: 'You're Going to See an Entire Industry Crumble'
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: A Family That Strikes Together
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: 'A Family That Strikes Together'
General view of the atmosphere outside the San Diego Convention Center during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike
Spider-Man 3 Star Thomas Haden Church Says He's 'Heard Rumors' of a New Sequel with Tobey Maguire
'Spider-Man 3' Star Thomas Haden Church Says He's 'Heard Rumors' of a New Sequel with Tobey Maguire
Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report of Dwayne Johnson Meddling with Shazam! 2 Production
Zachary Levi Shares Article Saying Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam's Appearance in 'Black Adam'
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
'Oppenheimer' Cast Squeezes in London Premiere Red Carpet as Potential Actors Strike Looms
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Wife? All About Anna Osceola
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached