Zachary Levi and Woman Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo

[Editor's Note: The woman was previously incorrectly identified as Caroline Tyler. This has been corrected in the story.]

Zachary Levi is all smiles in Toronto.

On Sunday, Levi, 42, was spotted with an unidentified woman as they strolled through Toronto following the Shazam star's appearance at Fan Expo Canada.

Levi was last linked to Caroline Tyler; the former couple made their red carpet debut two years ago at the 2021 ESPY Awards, some two months after Tyler first appeared on Levi's Instagram account in a happy birthday post to his friend David Coleman.

The actor referred to Tyler as his "special lady friend" in an Instagram post he shared from that year's ESPY Awards; the following day, the pair were photographed in New York City holding hands. Tyler does not appear to have featured in Levi's social media posts since the pair's red carpet debut.

Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans. Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Levi has made multiple appearances at fan conventions this summer after the Screen Actors Guild went on strike against major Hollywood productions in July. During the strike, actors may not promote their upcoming, current or past work associated with studios that the union is striking against, leaving Levi to entertain fans without actually speaking to his film and television work.

The actor has proven outspoken voice during the actors' strike, which has lasted over a month long. At Fan Expo Chicago on August 13, Levi urged attendees to "actively not choose the garbage" as a means of encouraging movie studios to produce higher-quality films, as Entertainment Weeklyreported at the time.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zachary Levi and a woman spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans. Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys," Levi told an audience during his appearance. "They don't."



"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' " he added, per EW. "They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage."



Levi's most recent film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, received mixed reviews and disappointing box office returns. Its director David F. Sandberg announced he was "done with superheroes for now" following its release.



During a separate appearance at Manchester Comic-Con in the United Kingdom, Levi joked about how he is "not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in" due to strike rules. He later released a statement reaffirming his support for both the actors' strike and the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, describing the work stoppages as "necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move."

