Zachary Levi and Girlfriend Caroline Tyler Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo

Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York City

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans. Photo:

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi and his girlfriend are all smiles in Toronto!

On Sunday, Levi, 42, and Caroline Tyler were spotted with wide grins on their faces as they strolled through Toronto following the Shazam star's appearance at Fan Expo Canada.

Levi and Tyler appeared to share a laugh together as they made their way through the Canadian city. In one image, Levi, wearing a dark T-shirt, jeans and a matching dark hat, can be seen holding his arm around Tyler's shoulder as the pair cross a street.

The couple made their red carpet debut two years ago at the 2021 ESPY Awards, some two months after Tyler first appeared on Levi's Instagram account in a happy birthday post to his friend David Coleman.

Levi referred to Tyler as his "special lady friend" in an Instagram post he shared from that year's ESPY Awards; the following day, the pair were photographed in New York City holding hands. Tyler does not appear to have featured in Levi's social media posts since the pair's red carpet debut.

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Levi has made multiple appearances at fan conventions this summer after the Screen Actors Guild went on strike against major Hollywood productions in July. During the strike, actors may not promote their upcoming, current or past work associated with studios that the union is striking against, leaving Levi to entertain fans without actually speaking to his film and television work.

The actor has proven outspoken voice during the actors' strike, which has lasted over a month long. At Fan Expo Chicago on August 13, Levi urged attendees to "actively not choose the garbage" as a means of encouraging movie studios to produce higher-quality films, as Entertainment Weeklyreported at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.

Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys," Levi told an audience during his appearance. "They don't."

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' " he added, per EW. "They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage."

Levi's most recent film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, received mixed reviews and disappointing box office returns. Its director David F. Sandberg announced he was "done with superheroes for now" following its release.

During a separate appearance at Manchester Comic-Con in the United Kingdom, Levi joked about how he is "not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in" due to strike rules. He later released a statement reaffirming his support for both the actors' strike and the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, describing the work stoppages as "necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move."

Related Articles
Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster Says She's Planning a 'Really Special' First Anniversary Gift for Her Husband
Rebel Wilson Ramona Agruma Sydney
Rebel Wilson Gives Followers a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at 'Winter in Sydney' with Her Fiancée
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland Non-Profit
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support, a $46K Increase, Ahead of Court Hearing
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Ex Claims His 'Vast Estate' Grew from $100M to $400M During Their Marriage
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Costner 'Does Not Know for a Fact' If Ex Christine Had Affair but 'He Engaged in None'
Kay McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey attend Vice Studios And Neon Present "The Beach Bum" SXSW World Premiere
Camila Alves McConaughey Recalls Mother-in-Law 'Really Testing Me' Until 'I Let Her Have It'
Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino
Timothée Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'
CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer
Zendaya Felt 'Terrified' Doing Tennis Scenes for 'Challengers' — 'and I Was Not Even Using a Real Ball!'
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday