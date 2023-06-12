Zach LaVine on the Viral Trend He Won't Wear and Why 'Fashion and Basketball Go Hand In Hand' (Exclusive)

As an NBA All-Star, Zach LaVine knows confidence is the key to his success on and off the court.

LaVine, 28, tells PEOPLE he applies the same cool, calm and collected attitude he has with a basketball in his hand to everything he does — with the help of a carefully curated wardrobe that helps him look and feel his best.

"For me especially, fashion and basketball go hand in hand. I think the old saying is, 'If you look good, you play good,' and sometimes you just really need that," he says.

LaVine is willing to venture outside of his comfort zone for the right look, but there's one trend that you won't catch on the NBA star. "I won't wear those big red boots, I know that," he says.

Courtesy of Klarna

The Chicago Bulls guard, who just completed his first season as a max contract player for the team, says that during the "very long" NBA seasons in the windy city, he finds the motivation to be his best through personal style.



"The season's very long. We live in Chicago, and there are some cold, gloomy days. So if you brighten yourself up and make yourself feel good, you can transfer that confidence onto the basketball court."

LaVine continues, "And it's not just what you're wearing – I feel like with the right mentality, you're going to come across better" and "be ready" for anything, he says.

Courtesy of Klarna

The Bulls star looks to his stylist Wesmore Perriott and Klarna to curate his personal wardrobe. "I can't say enough about him," says LaVine, who has curated a personal shopping link to connect with fans over fashion.

"Wes is really smart, and he allows me to pick out my style but also helps expand my taste too, so he's a little bit of everything."

Courtesy of Klarna

For Perriott, styling LaVine is a chance to blend sports and fashion. "I enjoy working with Zach because he understands how to wardrobe his clothes tastefully," the stylist tells PEOPLE.

"Wardrobing Zach isn't about focusing on trends or being fashionable. It's his capability of expressing himself through garments he's attracted to."



As a teenager, LaVine, a former UCLA star, recalls his style being "all over the place" when he was growing up in the early 2000s.

Courtesy of Klarna

"A lot of baggy jeans, a lot of baggy white t-shirts," LaVine remembers. "I think the thing I remember the most of my childhood is when I wore jeans. I used to cuff the bottom of them all the time, and I really don't see that a lot. Every once in a while, I catch myself, I'll see some jeans that are cuffed. I'll be like, 'Oh, wow, I used to do that, but just for every outfit.'"



LaVine says he's looking forward to enjoying the NBA offseason with his wife, Hunter, and son Saint Thomas LaVine, who was born in August 2022.

"I'm at home right now. I'm just enjoying family time, working out and looking to obviously improve my game like I do every year. But just enjoying my son and my wife at this point," he says.

