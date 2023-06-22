Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks Create a Stuffed Animal Craze in 'The Beanie Bubble' Trailer

"The Beanie Bubble" pulls back the curtain on the 1990s toy that sent the world into a frenzy: Beanie Babies

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
Published on June 22, 2023 05:04PM EDT

Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks are bursting The Beanie Bubble.

Premiering in select theaters July 21 and streaming on Apple TV+ July 28, the new film pulls back the curtain on the 1990s toy that sent the world into a frenzy: Beanie Babies. 

The Kristin Gore– and Damian Kulash Jr.–directed film released a first trailer Thursday, offering glimpses of the popular stuffed animals — and the behind-the-scenes drama that fueled their creation. 

“Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold?” reads an official synopsis. “Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history.”

The Beanie Bubble, it continues, “is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

Sarah Snook and Zach Galifianakis in "The Beanie Bubble," premiering July 28, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Sarah Snook and Zach Galifianakis in "The Beanie Bubble".

Apple TV+

Galifianakis plays Warner, the founder and eventual CEO of toy maker Ty Inc. Thanks to the success of the company’s many Beanie Babies — ranging from cats and dogs to the commemorative Princess Diana Beanie Baby — Warner became a billionaire in the late 1990s. 

Banks, meanwhile, plays his business partner Robbie. As the new trailer suggests, their relationship became a rocky one as the toys shot from unlikely vision to worldwide craze.

Sarah Snook (Succession) costars as Warner’s wife Sheila, while Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers, Miracle Workers) plays Ty Inc. employee Maya. 

Coinciding with the rise of the internet, the ubiquity of Beanie Babies was fueled in part by a 1996 PEOPLE article featuring an interview with the elusive Warner. 

Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks Create a Stuffed Animal Craze in âThe Beanie Bubbleâ Trailer

Apple TV+

In 2014, after he had found success as a hotel mogul, Warner was sentenced to two years of probation for failing to report millions in income and evading taxes with secret financial accounts abroad.

In The Beanie Bubble's trailer, Galifianakis’ Warner asks, “Do you know what the greatest thing about America is? You can make things happen here like nowhere else. You have the power to create your own future. You can be anything! You can do anything!”

He’s also seen telling Banks’s character, “This has always been my company.” To which she responds, “A company we created together!”

Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis in "The Beanie Bubble," premiering July 28, 2023 on Apple TV+.
The Beanie Bubble.

Apple TV+

Gore, who in addition to co-directing The Beanie Bubble wrote its screenplay, is the daughter of U.S. Vice President Al Gore. She’s been married to Kulash, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the band OK Go, since 2016. 

The Beanie Bubble will appear in select theaters July 21 and stream on Apple TV+ July 28.

