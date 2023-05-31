Zach Bryan and girlfriend Deb Peifer have broken up.

The country singer, 27, announced the split on Twitter Wednesday “for transparency and with respect,” writing that he and Peifer ended their relationship about a week and a half ago.

“Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty [of] memories and good times,” he wrote. “I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bryan clarified that his decision to make the live debut of his song “All the Time” at his show in Philadelphia the night before had nothing to do with the break-up (The song’s lyrics reflect on a relationship gone sour).

“and me playing All The Time last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet,” he wrote. “I got hundreds of dm’s of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it.”

Bryan — who recently kicked off his sold-out Burn, Burn, Burn Tour — and Peifer frequently appeared on one another’s social media accounts, including Peifer’s TikTok.

In November, she shared a video of the pair singing “Tim McGraw” by Taylor Swift in a joking plea to secure tickets to the star’s Eras Tour.

The “Dawns” singer’s news comes days after he had to have a fan removed from a concert venue after she tried to grab his beloved guitar out of his hands following a show in Albany, New York on Friday.

“I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together,” he later wrote on Twitter. “Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out. I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course.”

Zach Bryan. Gary Miller/Getty Images

For fans that don’t disrupt his personal space, Bryan has been generous, and on May 23, gave a fan a signed Gibson Acoustic J-45. The fan’s girlfriend shared video of the sweet gesture to TikTok.

Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn Tour will run through October. The singer-songwriter recently marked the one-year anniversary of his album American Heartbreak, which was Spotify’s most-streamed country album of 2022.

