Zach Bryan Explains Oklahoma Arrest: 'I Was an Idiot' and 'Should Have Been Smarter' with Police

Chart-topping country star Zach Bryan isn't proud of getting arrested and jailed.

One day after the "I Remember Everything" singer-songwriter was arrested for obstruction of investigation and held in custody in his home state of Oklahoma on Thursday evening, he explained his actions in a video posted to his social media pages.

"I want to start by saying — I have to deal with the legalities of it. I did go to jail. They didn't play favorites, and I was an idiot today. My decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear. I should have been smarter about it," said Bryan, 27, at the start of the clip, filmed in his car during a drive to New York with his dog, Jack.

The musician explained that "the whole story" began "around three days ago," when he was driving about "four or five" miles per hour over the speed limit while driving in Oklahoma and got pulled over.

"First thing he asks for is license registration and my address, and I told him, I said, ‘Hey man, I don't really feel comfortable giving you my address. I'm a musician, and I'm not comfortable with it.’ So he says, ‘If you don't give me your address, I'm gonna have to take you to jail,'" recalled Bryan.

Still refusing to give his address, Bryan said he was then asked to step out of his car and promptly handcuffed by the officer. After discussing his apprehension toward sharing his address, the musician eventually shared it with the cop, who then took off the handcuffs.

"He gave me a warning because, I mean, I wasn't going too fast or anything, and then he let me go because I just started respecting him and being cordial," said Bryan. "But I think it just frustrated me a lot because I didn't know if I had a right to refuse giving him my address or not, but I did."

Next, he recalled the details that led to his time in custody on Thursday evening, noting that he decided to drive to Boston for a sports match and informed his security guard, who accompanied him in a separate vehicle. Less than an hour into the trip, he saw the guard get pulled over by police.

"I pull back up next to him, and I'm just sitting there," said Bryan, who recalled getting out of his car after about "10 or 15 minutes" to see what was "taking so long" and "smoke a cigarette."

"The cop comes up to me, and he's like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle,’ and I'm like, ‘I’m not the one getting pulled over.’ He's like, ‘Get back in your vehicle or I'm gonna have to take you to jail,’ and like a dumbass, I said, ‘Take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?’ And he was like, ‘Take you to jail,’ and I was like, ‘Damn.’"

Bryan said he got "too lippy" with the officer, who then handcuffed him. "It was immature, and I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful, and I shouldn't have been, and it was my mistake," he said.

After getting "more angry" with the officer, Bryan recalled getting let out of the police car before "mouthing off like an idiot" and questioning the official's authority. The cop apparently then spoke to him and asked not to be interrupted, but Bryan said he interrupted anyway out of anger, prompting the officer to take him to jail "for a few hours." (Online jail records from Craig County showed that Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time, ABC News stated.)

Once the musician arrived at the jail, he said his temper "cooled off" and "everyone was super kind." Eventually, he even "shook hands" with the police officer. Following his release, Bryan explained that got on social media and apologized to ensure the story wasn't blown "out of proportion" once made public.

"I was just an idiot, and I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man, and I shouldn't have behaved like that, and it won't happen again," said Bryan. "I love you guys. Thanks for defending me online and stuff. I don't really need it. I just shouldn't have did what I did."

