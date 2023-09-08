Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma, Apologizes for Being 'Out of Line' with Police

The Grammy-nominated country singer confirmed the arrest via social media

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
Published on September 8, 2023 05:54AM EDT
Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction of investigation.Craig County Sheriff's Office
Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma . Photo:

Craig County Sheriff's Office

Zach Bryan was arrested for obstruction of investigation just days after earning his first No. 1 album, eponymously titled Zach Bryan.

The country music star, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday evening in his home state of Oklahoma, according to multiple reports. He has since bonded out of jail, News on 6, a local outlet reported.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office declined to give PEOPLE a statement regarding the arrest. 

Bryan confirmed the incident on his social media accounts. 

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” the “Heavy Eyes” singer began. 

He continued, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know l'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Online jail records from Craig County showed that Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time, ABC News stated.

Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

A photo posted to Bryan’s Instagram Story ahead of the arrest showed him on the road driving past a grassy field, though it is unclear where the photo was taken. A black dog was curled up in his passenger seat.

“On the road again, gonna go see the birds win,” the Grammy-nominated singer wrote above the post. 

Earlier this year, Bryan used his voice to condemn transphobic individuals.

His actions caused a brief, yet public rift with fellow country artist Travis Tritt, who previously announced he was removing all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider in response to the beer brand's trans-inclusive campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.

"I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don't even mind @Travistritt," Bryan tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in early April. "I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It's a great day to be alive I thought."

Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022
Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in 2022.

John Lamparski/Getty

About a week later, Bryan and Tritt had ironed out their issues

"@Travistritt and me talked for an hour and a half last night, eye to eye. It was nice to meet an old legend. We disagree on some things and agree on some things and it seems the world did not end My dad almost cried at his set can everyone stop being so weird," the “Revival” artist tweeted. 

"So glad we had a chance to chat, Zach. Even better to discover that we have so much common ground. All the best to you on your first European tour!" Tritt wrote in response.

The European tour ran throughout the month of April and the “Heading South” crooner is currently gearing up for show dates in the States

In late August, he announced The Quittin Time Tour for 2024. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday.

“This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin' up,” Bryan said on social media at the time. 

His next show ahead of the American tour is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

