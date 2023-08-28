Entertainment Music Country Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour with Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and More Guests The tour, which follows the release of Bryan's new album, kicks off in March 2024 with both arena and stadium dates in North America By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 05:35PM EDT Trending Videos Zach Bryan. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images Before wrapping his current tour this week, Zach Bryan has already announced another one. Days after the release of his new self-titled album, the country star revealed dates for his upcoming The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour on Monday, and it's set to hit arenas and stadiums throughout North America — with some massive opening acts. "this year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin’ up," wrote Bryan alongside the announcement on Instagram. Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves Release Stunning Collaboration 'I Remember Everything' Kicking off March 6, 2024 with two dates in Chicago, the tour will make stops in cities including Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Denver, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and more before wrapping Dec. 14, 2024 in Tulsa, OK. Throughout the tour, Bryan will be joined by special guests The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner at select dates. Tickets become available on presale for fans registered through Bryan's website starting September 6, and the tour's general on-sale begins Sept. 8. Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in 2022. John Lamparski/Getty Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Slid Into Her DMs — and They 'Got to Know Each Other' on 18-Hour Road Trip On Friday, Bryan released his fourth full-length album via Warner Records. "I've got no grand explanation for these songs, I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them, I don't have a bulls--- roll-out plan to stuff it in-front of as many people as I can," he wrote about the record on Instagram at the time. "I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they're special," continued Bryan. "Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful, but more than anything what's most important to me is that they're all mine. If people listen to it, I'll be grateful, if people don't, I'll still be grateful because I got the chance in this life to be original when it mattered." See below for the full list of dates for Bryan's The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour. March 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center March 07 - Chicago, IL - United Center March 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena March 10 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center March 12 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center March 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center March 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center March 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena March 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum March 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC March 25 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena March 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center March 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena April 29 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center May 02 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center May 05 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 09 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center May 13 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena May 14 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center June 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena June 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena June 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High June 22 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest June 26 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium July 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center July 31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center Aug. 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium Aug. 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium Aug. 17 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium Aug. 20 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center Aug. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium Aug. 25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center Nov. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place Nov. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place Nov. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena Nov. 22 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome Nov. 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome Nov. 26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center Nov. 27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center Nov. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center Dec. 03 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena Dec. 04 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena Dec. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center Dec. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center Dec. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center Dec. 14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center