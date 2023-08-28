Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour with Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and More Guests

The tour, which follows the release of Bryan's new album, kicks off in March 2024 with both arena and stadium dates in North America

Jack Irvin
Published on August 28, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan. Photo:

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Before wrapping his current tour this week, Zach Bryan has already announced another one.

Days after the release of his new self-titled album, the country star revealed dates for his upcoming The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour on Monday, and it's set to hit arenas and stadiums throughout North America — with some massive opening acts.

"this year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin’ up," wrote Bryan alongside the announcement on Instagram.

Kicking off March 6, 2024 with two dates in Chicago, the tour will make stops in cities including Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Denver, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and more before wrapping Dec. 14, 2024 in Tulsa, OK.

Throughout the tour, Bryan will be joined by special guests The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner at select dates.

Tickets become available on presale for fans registered through Bryan's website starting September 6, and the tour's general on-sale begins Sept. 8.

Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022
Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in 2022.

John Lamparski/Getty

On Friday, Bryan released his fourth full-length album via Warner Records. "I've got no grand explanation for these songs, I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them, I don't have a bulls--- roll-out plan to stuff it in-front of as many people as I can," he wrote about the record on Instagram at the time.

"I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they're special," continued Bryan. "Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful, but more than anything what's most important to me is that they're all mine. If people listen to it, I'll be grateful, if people don't, I'll still be grateful because I got the chance in this life to be original when it mattered."

See below for the full list of dates for Bryan's The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour.

March 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 07 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

March 10 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 12 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

March 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

March 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

May 02 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 05 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

June 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

June 22 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

July 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

July 31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug. 03 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 17 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Aug. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Nov. 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Nov. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Nov. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Nov. 22 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Nov. 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Nov. 26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Nov. 27 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Nov. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Dec. 03 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 04 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Dec. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Dec. 13 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Dec. 14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

