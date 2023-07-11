Zac Efron Shows Off His Ripped Body on Luxury Yacht Vacation in Saint-Tropez

"The Iron Claw" actor, 35, was pictured on a yacht sunbathing with friends in Saint-Tropez, France, on Sunday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 11, 2023
Zac Efron shows off his ripped physique as he hangs out with friends on a luxury yacht in St-Tropez
Zac Efron. Photo:

EliotPress/MEGA

Zac Efron is living it up on vacation!

The Iron Claw actor, 35, showed off his insanely fit physique onboard a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Sunday. 

Efron resembled his Baywatch character Matt Brody as he displayed a deep tan and a defined six-pack on the deck of the yacht in dark blue swim shorts and yellow visor sunglasses.  

He later put on a black life jacket to ride the waves of the Mediterranean on a Jet Ski wearing the same visor. 

Zac Efron shows off his ripped physique as he hangs out with friends on a luxury yacht in St-Tropez
Efron displayed his toned physique onboard a luxury yacht in St. Tropez.

EliotPress/MEGA

The actor's muscular appearance comes after he was pictured looking beefed up on the set of his upcoming wrestling A24 film The Iron Claw in November

Efron portrays former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the movie and stars alongside Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney.

Zac Efron shows off his ripped physique as he hangs out with friends on a luxury yacht in St-Tropez
Efron on a jetski during his French vacation.

EliotPress/MEGA

On Nov. 7, Efron and A24 unveiled the first official photo from The Iron Claw, showcasing Efron's character — "the Golden Warrior himself," Kevin Von Erich — midair during a wrestling match with an opponent played by Chavo Guerrero Jr.

"First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can't wait to show you more…let's go," Efron captioned the post.

Zac Efron attends the screening of the movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever during 47th Toronto International Film Festival
Efron appears beefed up in new wrestling film "The Iron Claw".

Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

In June, Efron also showed his brotherly side as he took his baby brother, Henry, and sister, Olivia, 3, for a trip to Circus Vargas in their California hometown of San Luis Obispo.

In an image posted to Instagram, the Greatest Showman actor could be seen carrying his younger siblings on each arm, while embracing them with a wide smile.

"Showtime," he captioned with a clown face emoji in jest. 

Efron wore a bucket hat with sunglasses placed on top, while his brother and sister both smiled away from the camera with one arm around his neck, and the other hand leaning on his chest.

The actor later posted an Instagram story inside the circus where a seesaw act took center stage.

