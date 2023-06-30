Zac Efron Posts Sweet Photo with Baby Brother and Sister at the Circus: ‘Showtime’

Zac Efron is putting on "the greatest show" in his big brother duties!

The Iron Claw actor, 35, recently took his baby brother, Henry, and sister, Olivia, 3, for a trip to Circus Vargas in their hometown of San Luis Obispo.

In an image posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Greatest Showman actor could be seen carrying his younger siblings on each arm, while embracing them with a wide smile.

"Showtime”, he captioned with a clown face emoji in jest.



Zac Efron/instagram

Efron wore a bucket hat with sunglasses placed on top, while his brother and sister both smiled away from the camera with one arm around Efron’s neck, and the other hand leaning on his chest.

The Baywatch actor later posted an Instagram story inside the circus where a seesaw act took center stage with a man and woman jumping on one end, which propelled another woman into a backward flip onto the top of a human pyramid.

The camera then panned toward the audience and focused on a beaming Efron with Olivia in his lap, next to Henry. Zac's dad David Efron was seen sitting with Henry as the group cheered on the performers.





The former High School Musical star has a sweet spot for his younger siblings, having posted photos of them on his social media before.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Efron took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself reading with his sister, Olivia, who held a wolf teddy beneath her chin.

Pictured shirtless with a mustache, Efron captioned the image: “My valentine”.



The actor also posted a sweet birthday tribute to his little sister back in December last year.

A slide of two Instagram photos showed Efron kissing Olivia on the head and sharing a loving gaze which caused hearts to melt.

“Happy bday little sis,” the actor captioned.

