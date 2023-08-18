Zac Efron Teams up With Kodiak Cakes to Help Save the Grizzly Bears

Kodiak Cakes has collaborated with Zac Efron for the launch of its 'Keep It Wild' campaign in partnership with conservation land trust Vital Ground Foundation

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin
Published on August 18, 2023 12:08AM EDT
Healthy food brand Kodiak Cakes has teamed up with actor Zac Efron to announce the launch of its "Keep It Wild" campaign, in partnership with the conservation land trust Vital Ground Foundation.

The "Keep it Wild" campaign aims to raise awareness and educate consumers about the "importance of land conservation and bear preservation for a healthy ecosystem and an outdoors everyone can enjoy" for generations to come, according to a press release from Kodiak Cakes.

Kodiak Cakes is an incredible company that offers comfort food made with good ingredients,” Efron told Forbes last year. “The fact that they’ve made a lot of efforts in wellness, wildlife conservation, and sustainability connects with me. It feels like food with a purpose.”

In June 2022, the 35-year-old former High School Musical actor was brought into the Kodiak Cakes company as chief brand officer, revealing himself to be a fan of the whole grain, high-protein products that he says he regularly incorporates into his health and fitness routine.

“I’m constantly on the go — that's the truth. I’m lucky that a huge portion of my job is just taking care of myself, so I spend a lot of time prioritizing my adventures in the wild and also fitness,” Efron told Forbes. “If I'm not in front of the camera, or if I'm not on set, I’m usually traveling and finding solace in nature. That's where Kodiak fits well.”

Together, Efron and Kodiak created a series of fun and informative videos aimed at inspiring people to better understand the importance of preserving grizzly bear habitats and healthy ecosystems

“One of the coolest things about our partnership is I’m not just lending my name to the brand; they’re actually giving me the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and collaborate on everything from new products to ideas like branded apparel, ” Efron said.

"We wanted to create a way to educate people on how vital land conservation and bear preservation is for the future of nature's playground in a way that was authentic to our brand," explained Kodiak Chief Marketing Officer Cory Bayers of the partnership with Efron.

"Bringing together ... incredible brands that align with our values in such a great way, allows us to give back to organizations like the Vital Ground Foundation, that are doing such incredible work for the environment," Bayers added.

To that end, Kodiak also teamed up with artist and Alaska bear guide Brooke Bartleson to create limited edition "Keep It Wild" prints, products, and apparel exclusively for sale online.

The "Keep It Wild" collection marks the first occasion in which Kodiak is partnering with other brands, which includes Slowtide towels, Igloo coolers with koozies, and baseball tees.

According to the brand, all the proceeds raised will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from Kodiak, and will also go directly to the Vital Ground Foundation to aid in its wildlife conservation efforts, particularly as the nonprofit works to protect North America's grizzly bear population and that of other wildlife.

