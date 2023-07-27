See Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Show Off Their Buff Arms as Wrestler Brothers in ‘Iron Claw’ Photo

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons are showing some brotherly love.

The four star in director Sean Durkin’s upcoming film The Iron Claw, based on the true story of the sibling pro wrestlers that made up the Von Erich family.

With the tagline, "Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends," A24 debuted a new photo on Thursday and revealed that the movie is set to debut in theaters this Christmas.

Durkin previously wrote and directed Elizabeth Olsen's breakout movie, 2011's Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Iron Claw stars Efron as Kevin Von Erich, White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich, Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as David Von Erich, Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, and Lily James as Kevin's wife Pam.

Zac Efron in "The Iron Claw". a24

A previously shared synopsis said the story tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Efron told Men's Health about bulking up for the part, explaining that he had a different approach this time than the training he did for Baywatch. He said he "fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time" after recovering from the rigorous training for that 2017 role.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," he said. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

Zac Efron in September 2022. Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

The real-life Kevin, who in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, told TMZ in October that Efron "looked great" in photos from the set of the movie.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he said at the time. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great."



The Iron Claw is in theaters Dec. 22.

