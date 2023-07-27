See Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Show Off Their Buff Arms as Wrestler Brothers in ‘Iron Claw’ Photo

"The Iron Claw," based on the true story of the Von Erich family, is in theaters Dec. 22

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:36PM EDT
The Iron Claw - Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson as Wrestler Brothers
Photo:

A24/Twitter

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons are showing some brotherly love.

The four star in director Sean Durkin’s upcoming film The Iron Claw, based on the true story of the sibling pro wrestlers that made up the Von Erich family.

With the tagline, "Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends," A24 debuted a new photo on Thursday and revealed that the movie is set to debut in theaters this Christmas.

Durkin previously wrote and directed Elizabeth Olsen's breakout movie, 2011's Martha Marcy May Marlene.

Iron Claw stars Efron as Kevin Von Erich, White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich, Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as David Von Erich, Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, and Lily James as Kevin's wife Pam.

Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrHRofOZzS/?hl=en
Zac Efron in "The Iron Claw". a24

A previously shared synopsis said the story tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Efron told Men's Health about bulking up for the part, explaining that he had a different approach this time than the training he did for Baywatch. He said he "fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time" after recovering from the rigorous training for that 2017 role.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," he said. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zac Efron attends the screening of the movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever during 47th Toronto International Film Festival
Zac Efron in September 2022.

Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

The real-life Kevin, who in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, told TMZ in October that Efron "looked great" in photos from the set of the movie.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he said at the time. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great."

The Iron Claw is in theaters Dec. 22.

Related Articles
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron Really Looks Amazing in The Iron Claw
Jeremy Allen White Says Zac Efron ‘Really Looks Amazing’ in ‘The Iron Claw’
Zac Efron on the set of 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron Shows Off Muscles as Pro Wrestler Kevin Von Erich on Set of Movie 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Everything to Know About 'The Iron Claw' Starring Zac Efron
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Wrestler Kevin Von Erich Reacts to Zac Efron's 'Iron Claw' Portrayal of Him: 'He Looks Really Good'
Zac Efron rocks ‘daisy duke’ style shorts as he shows off his astonishingly buff physique during filming for ‘The Iron Claw’ in Louisiana with British actress Lily Jame
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrHRofOZzS/?hl=en
Zac Efron Soars Inside the Wrestling Ring for First Official Photo from 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Looks Bulked Up on Louisiana Set of 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron shows off his ripped physique as he hangs out with friends on a luxury yacht in St-Tropez
Zac Efron Shows Off His Ripped Body on Luxury Yacht Vacation in Saint-Tropez
Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills.
Shirtless Jeremy Allen White Breaks a Sweat Post-Workout: Photos
Zac Efron Reveals His Valentine: Baby Sister Olivia
Zac Efron Shares Adorable Photo of His Baby Sister Olivia: 'My Valentine'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
War Pony Trailer Exclusive
Riley Keough Explores Modern Life on a Reservation in Trailer for Directorial Debut 'War Pony' (Exclusive)
PRISCILLA Poster Art
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Trailer: See Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love as the Presleys
Zac Efron and the Men's Health
Zac Efron Says His 'Baywatch' Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve
Zac Efron posts adorable tribute to his little sister Olivia
Zac Efron Posts Adorable Birthday Tribute to His 'Lil Sis' Olivia
Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of 'Baywatch' at Hoyts EQ on May 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Zac Efron Explains What Led to 'Jaw-Gate' and the Suggestion He Had Plastic Surgery