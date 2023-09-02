Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Their Ripped Physiques During Boat Trip — See the Photos!

The actor shared moments from the getaway with his brother on Instagram Friday

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Ripped Physiques During Boat Trip.
Photo:

Zac Efron/Instagram

The Efron brothers are showing off their muscles!

Zac Efron shared glimpses of a boating and golfing trip he took part in with younger brother Dylan on Instagram Friday, which included some shots of the duo showing off their fit physique, along with other moments on the trip.

The Firestarter star, 35, opened his Instagram post with a shot of the two brothers posing side by side on a boat in swim shorts, with their muscled upper bodies on full display. A second shot showed Zac, with a defined six-pack, getting onto the boat after a dip in the water. 

The next photos showed the pair teeing up at a nearby golf course overlooking a lake. In one hilarious video, Zac appeared to miss his swing, which sent the ball flying to the right.

Zac then ended the Instagram carousel with a shot of one of the Efron brothers wiping out on a wave, with their feet in the air.

He captioned the photos with the date they appeared to be taken: “8/31/23.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken a beach break this summer.

In July, Zac showed off his toned physique while onboard a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, where he hopped on a jet ski to ride the Mediterranean waves.

The star has bulked up for his upcoming wrestling A24 film The Iron Claw, which tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." 

He is set to portray former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the movie, which also stars Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich and Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich. The film also stars Lily James, Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney.

Zac's ripped physique could be seen in a July teaser photo for the film, which also featured a muscled White, 32.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zac Efron attends the screening of the movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever during 47th Toronto International Film Festival

Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Zac told Men's Health about bulking up for the part, explaining that he had a different approach this time than the training he did for Baywatch. He said he "fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time" after recovering from the rigorous training for that 2017 role.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," he said. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

The Iron Claw is in theaters on Dec. 22.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney famed for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects is seen out in Venice with a friend as she takes to the waters, sightseeing along the famous Grand Canal.
The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week
Emma Thompson, Amal Clooney, George Clooney Diane Von Furstenberg Award, 80th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2023
Emma Thompson Chews on George Clooney's 'Reserved' Seat Sign Next to Amal in Hilarious Venice Photo
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Step Out in Beverly Hills
Kevin Costner treats his team of super lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara as he is joined by Laura Wasser and crew
Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Meg Ryan in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan Explains Why She's 'Proud' of New Movie After 'Really Long' Break from Acting: 'It Was Fun'
WHEN HARRY MET SALLY..., Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, 1989.
Meg Ryan Says Her Kids Describe Her 'When Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene as a 'Very Unique Embarrassment'
Jamie Foxx new campaign with BetMGM
Jamie Foxx Plays Piano in Sporty New Ad for BetMGM: 'About to Be a Party in Here' (Exclusive)
Caleb Landry Jones attends a photocall for the movie "Dogman" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Caleb Landry Jones Tests Out Scottish Accent for Upcoming Movie During Venice Press Conference
Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Dad Bruce Paltrow, Nearly 21 Years After His Death: 'I Miss His Humor'
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Cameron Diaz Receives Sweet 51st Birthday Tribute from Husband Benji Madden: ‘My Queen'