Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Their Ripped Physiques During Boat Trip — See the Photos!

The Efron brothers are showing off their muscles!

Zac Efron shared glimpses of a boating and golfing trip he took part in with younger brother Dylan on Instagram Friday, which included some shots of the duo showing off their fit physique, along with other moments on the trip.

The Firestarter star, 35, opened his Instagram post with a shot of the two brothers posing side by side on a boat in swim shorts, with their muscled upper bodies on full display. A second shot showed Zac, with a defined six-pack, getting onto the boat after a dip in the water.

The next photos showed the pair teeing up at a nearby golf course overlooking a lake. In one hilarious video, Zac appeared to miss his swing, which sent the ball flying to the right.

Zac then ended the Instagram carousel with a shot of one of the Efron brothers wiping out on a wave, with their feet in the air.

He captioned the photos with the date they appeared to be taken: “8/31/23.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken a beach break this summer.

In July, Zac showed off his toned physique while onboard a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, where he hopped on a jet ski to ride the Mediterranean waves.

The star has bulked up for his upcoming wrestling A24 film The Iron Claw, which tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

He is set to portray former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the movie, which also stars Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich and Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich. The film also stars Lily James, Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney.

Zac's ripped physique could be seen in a July teaser photo for the film, which also featured a muscled White, 32.

Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Zac told Men's Health about bulking up for the part, explaining that he had a different approach this time than the training he did for Baywatch. He said he "fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time" after recovering from the rigorous training for that 2017 role.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," he said. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

The Iron Claw is in theaters on Dec. 22.