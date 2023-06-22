Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress revealed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday with a photo of her baby bump

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 22, 2023 10:28AM EDT
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Photo:

Instagram/yvonnestrahovski

Praise be! Yvonne Strahovski is going to be a mom for the third time.

On Wednesday, the Handmaid's Tale actress, 40, revealed she's pregnant, expecting her third baby by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. In the picture, Strahovski turns to the side and showcases her bump while her dog sits beside her.

"Well here we go. Baby bump #3  🙈✨💥 Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me," she captioned the photo, referencing her son, who is hiding behind her in the photo.

Strahovski and husband Tim Loden's new addition will join son William, 4, and another baby boy born in December 2021.

The couple announced the birth of their second baby in December 2021 on Strahovski's Instagram. "An angel joined our world this past week ❤️," Strahovski wrote. "Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much ❤️ #mamaoftwo #❤️."

Strahovski revealed that she was expecting earlier that year, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her action movie The Tomorrow War, which she costars in alongside Chris Pratt. "I'm having a boy," she told Entertainment Tonight at the event.

Back in July 2019, Strahovski told Glamour U.K. about returning to work to film Hulu's Handmaid's Tale after giving birth to her first baby back in October 2018. She said her husband brought their baby to the set of the drama, in which Strahovski plays the villainous Serena Joy.

"It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career. Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding," she recalled at the time.

"... I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all 'miserable Serena' and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy," added Strahovski.

The star also opened up about the emotional side of returning to work.

"I think there's pros and cons to both ends of it. I was devastated to begin with, if I'm honest. It was like a ticking time bomb, knowing that I was going to go back to work and that I was going to have to part with my baby for the hours that I would be on set filming," she said. "Even knowing my husband was there with him, I was still dreading being apart. Emotionally, I just didn't want to let go and be away."

"But in hindsight looking back on it, I think that because I knew I was going back to work, I appreciated every single little moment that I had with him — including the breakdowns in the middle of the night, where I was just so tired that I was crying and nothing else was happening at the moment, except you're just devastated that you're tired," she continued.

"Even those moments were oddly appreciated because I knew that this was going to be it," she added. "Time flies so quickly with little ones, you know, and the next day they change and they're not so little anymore and that's the only time that you get."

