YouTubers Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing'

The couple, who met through YouTube in 2012 and have been together since, are also parents to daughter Ottilie

Published on July 3, 2023
Zoë Sugg is pregnant!

The influencer, 33, and fellow YouTuber, partner Alfie Deyes, are expecting their second baby together, the couple revealed on Instagram Monday.

Sharing black and white photos and videos where the couple and daughter Ottilie, 22 months, all laugh together, the toddler leans over to kiss mom's baby bump in one sweet moment.

"Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December 🤍," they captioned the joint reveal post, set to The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

In an accompanying YouTube video, Sugg confirmed she's in her second trimester, coming up on 17 weeks.

"The same and different. There's definitely been differences and similarities. I think overall I'm starting to feel a little bit more like Zoë, a little bit more like myself pre-pregnancy," she said.

Zoella Sugg announces second pregnnacy

The soon-to-be parents of two are excited to see Ottie flourish as a big sister.

"It's one of the things I'm really excited about," she said.

"She understands. She wants to feel Zoë's bump and give it milk," Deyes added.

"If you ask her where the baby is, she points to my tummy."

The two influencers first met on the video site in 2012 and kept the relationship quiet for the first year. They have been together since and haven't announced any moves on engagement or marriage despite constant questions from their fans.

