YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams Expecting Twins via Surrogate

"We have a lot of baby clothes to buy!" Dawson said as the pair made the announcement in a new video

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 8, 2023 12:42PM EDT
YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams Expecting Twins via Surrogate. Photo:

Ryland Adams/YouTube

Shane Dawson and husband Ryland Adams are expecting twins!

The YouTube stars announced they are expecting twin boys via surrogate — and revealed what they plan to name the babies — in a new video posted on Adams’ YouTube channel on Friday.

Dawson, 34, and Adams, 32, shared a 17-minute vlog that documented their journey to discovering they were having twins, including a trip to Seattle, Washington, where they attended their surrogate’s six-week scan — which had been delayed a week so the couple could join.

“This is the craziest experience of my whole life,” Dawson, 34, said ahead of the trip .“This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for forever and I can’t believe it's happening!” He added that the couple — who discovered their surrogate was pregnant on April 22 —wanted to document their surrogacy journey “for our kids to look back at one day.”

The vlog then showed details of their trip and the duo nervously attending their surrogate's ultrasound appointment, before it cut to them sitting in a car afterwards. “So…its twins! Oh my god, that was such a surreal experience,” a joyful Adams announced.

“When we heard the heartbeat—,” Dawson said. “That’s what, like oh my gosh, got me, and I’m just like woah,” Adams added, explaining that “we still have to process” the news. The couple then shared that they had been "manifesting" twins and discussed the moment they heard their babies' heartbeats during the ultrasound.

Towards the end of the video, Adams and Dawson revealed that their sons' names will be Jet Adams Yaw and Max Adams Yas. The twins are due Jan. 4, 2024.

The news the pair is expecting twins — which they also posted on Instagram on Friday — had a touching circularity, as earlier in the vlog an emotional Dawson shared that he’d had a dream “where I met our two baby boys.”

“I met them. And one of them was riding Riley [their dog] and we were playing with them and having fun. Like it was so real,” he said as he stood next to an excited Adams. “I didn’t really think about it. My brain was just like, ok whatever.” 

Dawson recalled how their surrogate later text him to let him know she is pregnant. “And then I started thinking what if, in my dreams, I did meet the babies, or what if they were coming in the dream to say ‘Hi, we’re here!” Dawson said, tearing up. 

The news comes after the couple married in January following four years of being engaged. They shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of themselves kissing in front of a Colorado courthouse.

"We're married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :)" the post read. Dawson and Adams also shared a 23-minute-long vlog documenting the big day and their relationship over the past seven years.

"We're getting married today!" an enthusiastic Dawson shared in the video, as Adams added, "I honestly can't believe it!"

