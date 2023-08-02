YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein Are Expecting Their Third Baby Together: 'So Happy'

Hila shared the happy news with Ethan as he began to record his podcast

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 2, 2023 10:13AM EDT
hila klein pregnant
Photo:

tiktok

Ethan and Hila Klein are going to be parents again!

The longtime YouTube couple announced that they are expecting their third baby together. In the video shared on TikTok this week, Hila, who runs the clothing brand Teddy Fresh, surprises her husband as he gets ready to record the latest video for his channel H3H3.

"Hold on, let me do this," the clothing designer says as she adds lipgloss before heading into her husband's studio.

"So I just found out that I am pregnant," Hila says, "And I'm going to go tell everybody on the pod right now. Let's go!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The video cuts to Hila hugging Ethan, who is confused but says, "You look beautiful! I like your outfit."

"I finally got the results," Hila tells Ethan. "Oh you did? You'll never guess what they are," Ethan responds.

"Guess what it is? I'm so happy," she says, as Ethan asks, "What is it?"

"I'm pregnant," Hila tells her husband, who gives her a round of applause. The two hug, but Ethan reveals that he knew that she was pregnant because his wife was acting a little off.

The couple is already parents to son Teddy, 5, and Bruce, 17 months old. Although they are very private with their kids and do not show their faces, Ethan and Hila post several updates to their followers about how their kids are doing.

In July, Hila posted a sweet photo to her Instagram of herself and her two boys as they sat along a stone wall and visited some animatronic dinosaurs. All three of them wore overalls, prompting the mom of two to caption the series, "Overalls gang."

Earlier this spring, Hila posted an adorable family photo of her, Ethan and their two kids where the four of them wore comfy clothes and smiled in a kitchen. "the luckiest girl in the world! shoutout to all the moms out there doing the hardest job of them all ❤️," she captioned the picture.

Related Articles
Jessie J Says She Doesnât âWant To Go Backâ To Pre-Baby Figure: âEmbrace That Bowwwdddyâ
Jessie J Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Go Back’ To Pre-Baby Figure: ‘Embrace That Bowwwdddy’
Serena Williams 05 01 23 Met Gala Venus Williams baby reveal 08 01 23
Pregnant Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Sister Venus' Reaction to Baby's Sex Reveal — See the Video
Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England.
'Frozen' Musical Star Samantha Barks Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Alex Stoll
baby says hi as passengers walk past
Baby Adorably Cheers Up Plane Passengers by Saying Hi to Everyone Who Comes on Board
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti, Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Beach and Boat Time with Daughter Malti in Sweet Photos
Clare Crawley reveals the sex of her baby
Clare Crawley Bakes Homemade Cake to Reveal the Sex of Her Baby — See the Video!
Tori Roloff Instagram Stories
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together
Danielle Valentine Coped with 'Devastating' Miscarriage by Writing It Into a Horror Novel
Danielle Valentine Coped with 'Devastating' Miscarriage by Turning It Into a Horror Novel (Exclusive)
'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby 19 Months After Son Elliott's Death
'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby 19 Months After Son Elliott's Death
Mandy Moore posts pic of son eating oatmeal
Mandy Moore Calls Son Gus a 'Champ' as He Braves 'Crazy Rash' on His Legs, Feet and Arms
Shayanna Markham gives birth 30 minutes after being sent home
Pregnant Mom Has Home Birth 30 Minutes After Being Checked for Labor at Hospital
Mandy Moore rash
Mandy Moore Shares Photos of 'Crazy Rash' That Appeared on Son Gus: 'Parenting Is Weird and Hard'
Tired mother holding her newborn child at home after tying to pump
Pill for Postpartum Depression Could Be Approved Next Week
Kara Bosworth Pregnancy, Kyle Bosworth
Kara Keough Bosworth Is Pregnant, Says She's 'Proud' to Announce Baby No. 4 as She Honors Late Son
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
RHOA Star Sanya Richards-Ross Opens Up About Pregnancy After Losing Baby
RHOA's Sanya Richards-Ross Opens Up About Pregnancy After Losing Baby in 'Traumatic' Miscarriage (Exclusive)