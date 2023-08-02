YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein Are Expecting Their Third Baby Together: 'So Happy'

Ethan and Hila Klein are going to be parents again!

The longtime YouTube couple announced that they are expecting their third baby together. In the video shared on TikTok this week, Hila, who runs the clothing brand Teddy Fresh, surprises her husband as he gets ready to record the latest video for his channel H3H3.

"Hold on, let me do this," the clothing designer says as she adds lipgloss before heading into her husband's studio.

"So I just found out that I am pregnant," Hila says, "And I'm going to go tell everybody on the pod right now. Let's go!"

The video cuts to Hila hugging Ethan, who is confused but says, "You look beautiful! I like your outfit."

"I finally got the results," Hila tells Ethan. "Oh you did? You'll never guess what they are," Ethan responds.

"Guess what it is? I'm so happy," she says, as Ethan asks, "What is it?"

"I'm pregnant," Hila tells her husband, who gives her a round of applause. The two hug, but Ethan reveals that he knew that she was pregnant because his wife was acting a little off.

The couple is already parents to son Teddy, 5, and Bruce, 17 months old. Although they are very private with their kids and do not show their faces, Ethan and Hila post several updates to their followers about how their kids are doing.

In July, Hila posted a sweet photo to her Instagram of herself and her two boys as they sat along a stone wall and visited some animatronic dinosaurs. All three of them wore overalls, prompting the mom of two to caption the series, "Overalls gang."

Earlier this spring, Hila posted an adorable family photo of her, Ethan and their two kids where the four of them wore comfy clothes and smiled in a kitchen. "the luckiest girl in the world! shoutout to all the moms out there doing the hardest job of them all ❤️," she captioned the picture.

